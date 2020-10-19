Goshen police and Elkhart County SWAT officers mustered at what turned out to be an apparent false alarm at a local coffee shop Sunday night.
Police and the SWAT team had responded to reports that armed people were inside Starbucks, 4580 Elkhart Road, around 9:30 p.m., a police report shows.
After they arrived at the scene, police found the store was empty.
ARRESTS
• Erick Alarcon Moscoso, 26, 2229 Stevens Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash. Police had responded to the crash in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, found Alarcon Moscoso had left the scene on foot, and he was arrested later, according to a police report.
• Leslie Sharp, 35, 2907 Burrow Oak Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Sharp was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Adam Mingucha, 41, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Brookside Manor around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Carlos Lopez-Bates, 22, Cromwell, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a vehicle crash following a traffic stop at Vistula and Pearl streets in Bristol around 4 a.m. Sunday.
• Alejandro Reyes Gonzales, 40, 2608 Woodland Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after police responded to an attempt by Michiana Community Corrections staff to serve a warrant at 505 S. Third St. in Elkhart around 2:10 p.m. Friday.
CRASH
A car driven by Jocelyn Navarro, Goshen, left the side of the road and struck two trees in a yard along the 23000 block of Old U.S. 20 near C.R. 15 around 3 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Navarro and a passenger in the car, Ariana Contreras, Goshen, were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jose Garcia reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 402 Broadmore Estates, in Goshen sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to a report about the sound of possible gun shots in the 2900 block of South Main Street around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found no evidence of gunfire.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Nechol Wessel reported to Elkhart County police a person forced their way into a home, 555 S. Arbutus, in Bristol and caused damage sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Molly Livengood, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was the victim of an online scam around 5:55 p.m. Sunday.
• Dawn Nicely, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.
