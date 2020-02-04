Two people were arrested after police said a vehicle stolen out of Tennessee was stopped Monday.
Skylar Whitfield, 22, Dunlap, Tennessee, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a concealed handgun without a permit, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest following a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Cottage Avenue around noon. Police said Whitfield was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.
A passenger in the vehicle, Sandy Mason, 32, 1129 Baldwin St., Elkhart, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a handgun as a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest as well as for a warrant, according to a police report. Jail information lists Mason’s name and address as Sandy Calhoun of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Miller, 29, 632 E. Elkhart St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 near C.R. 19 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Jesus Granados Bolanos, 24, 64 Timberbrook, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana after police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of 1006 W. Franklin St. around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. A passenger in the vehicle, Ciara Ramirez Pizan, 29, P.O. Box 1107, Goshen, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Glassburn, 34, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R. 6 and C.R. 7 around 2:10 a.m. Sunday. The police report shows Glassburn is from Bristol, while jail information lists his address as 61285 C.R. 21, Goshen.
• Angelyn Hollar, 26, 911 Nikki Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Elkhart Saturday.
• Archie Looney, 61, 1607 W. Clinton St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Oakwood Avenue and Cassopolis Street around 11 p.m. Friday.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
A woman reported to Goshen police Monday a male has been exposing himself to her in the 300 block of South Eighth Street.
BURGLARY
Pamela McBride, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile home was burglarized at 61108 C.R. 17 around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Scottie Hall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 6:30 p.m. Monday a vehicle was stolen from a home, 108 N. Seventh St. The vehicle was recovered after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash, police said in a report.
• Laura Barnett, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1110 S. Eighth St., sometime between Saturday and Monday.
• Michael Kincaid, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday his lawn mower was stolen from the porch of his home, 410 Westfield Ave., within the last few days.
FRAUD
• Alayna Bontreger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her debit card was used fraudulently around 6 p.m. Monday.
• Emily Ankrom, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday her debit card information was used at a gas station on Jan. 14.
• Melissa Roberts, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday she received a check in the mail from a company, and then was contacted by someone who urged her to cash the check.
LOST PASSPORT
Daniela Cardiel Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday she lost her passport about four years ago.
DEER EUTHANIZED
Goshen police used a firearm to euthanize a deer that had been injured when it was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West Plymouth Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.