A pursuit which started on Goshen's South Side ended closer to downtown Tuesday morning.
The vehicle was stopped by Goshen Police along Chicago Avenue, near Kroger and the Tyler S. Joldersma Memorial Skate Park.
"Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the car fled from them," GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover said in a news release. "The pursuit started near Main and Waterford Parkway and ended on Chicago Ave. at the Rogers Park/Trinity Square Shopping Plaza entrance. During the pursuit police deployed stop sticks and the vehicle lost two tires.
"After the car stopped, the arrested subject, Bobby J Lamb, 30, fled on foot through the parking lot and was apprehended by officers closer to the west side of the parking lot. There were two persons in the vehicle, one was arrested and the other was brought to the police department for questioning and then released."
Goshen woman injured in Sunday crash
A Goshen woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Leslie Murillo, 18, Goshen, had entered the curve at the C.R. 17 on-ramp from C.R. 45 when she lost control of her vehicle due to driving too fast for weather conditions and exited the roadway, causing her vehicle to roll over multiple times.
Murillo was transported via ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of arm and rib pain resulting from the crash.
She was cited for a learner’s permit violation.
OTHER CRASHES
• An Elkhart man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 5:35 a.m. Monday in Cass County, Michigan. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Dominique Stauffer, 28, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle east on Union Road when he took his eyes off the road while approaching a curve and ended up driving onto the driveway of a nearby residence and striking two parked cars. The force of the collision reportedly caused Stauffer’s vehicle to flip over and come to rest on its hood. Stauffer was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of injuries resulting from the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Bhagubhai Patel, 2110 Berkey Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:02 p.m. Monday to report that a vehicle collided with his mailbox and then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Tara Hudson, 56589 Christopher Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:53 a.m. Sunday to report that a vehicle crashed into a shed on her property and then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the crash.
ARRESTS
• Christopher York, 38, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting while at PETCO, 2823 County Home Road, Goshen, at 5:39 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
• A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 28, Goshen, at 11:52 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFTS
• An employee of Angel’s House of Pancakes, 510 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:33 p.m. Monday to report that four customers had left the restaurant without paying their bill.
• An employee of One Stop Food & Shop, 1819 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:06 p.m. Monday to report that a customer failed to pay for a fuel transaction.
• Jennifer Masten contacted Elkhart County deputies Friday to report that someone broke out the passenger side window of her vehicle and stole a purse while the vehicle was parked at 28684 Bender Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
• An employee of TCS Communications, 29423 Phillips St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:38 a.m. Monday to report that someone cut a catalytic converter from off of a vehicle belonging to the company sometime between noon Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
• Felisha Rozeboom, 57850 Frances Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:03 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole her Borden Waste Away trash can from her property sometime between 9 a.m. July 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday.
• James Chupp contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:16 p.m. Monday to report that someone cut a catalytic converter from off of an RV while it was parked at 58086 C.R. 13, Elkhart, sometime between July 9 and Friday.
BURGLARIES
• Desiree Jewel, 30435 Meadowbrook Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:22 a.m. Monday to report that her diamond necklace was stolen from her residence sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Emilie Kettering contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:47 a.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred at 14762 Ind. 120, Bristol, sometime between 10:24 and 10:26 p.m. Thursday.
• Ana King, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:31 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred sometime between 8 a.m. July 13 and 11 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Timothy Leer contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:18 a.m. Monday to report that someone vandalized Fairfield High School, 67530 U.S. 33, Goshen, and property on the school grounds by breaking windows and destroying the interior of the sports press boxes sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 7:17 a.m. Monday.
• A representative of Lincolnway Sales & Service, 57057 Ind. 15, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:46 a.m. Friday to report that someone broke into a silver 2011 Dodge Ram by prying the door handle off sometime between 3 p.m. Thursday and 11:46 a.m. Friday.
• Kevin Houseman, 16367 Brentwood Drive, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:20 a.m. Saturday to report that someone damaged his mailbox sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
• Katelyn Slabaugh and Corbin Goode contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:54 p.m. Sunday to report that the tires on their vehicles were damaged while parked at 72833 C.R. 29, Syracuse, sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
• Craig Turner contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:18 a.m. Friday to report that someone shattered a sliding glass door at 58142 Diener Drive, Goshen, sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6:15 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 2:56 a.m. Saturday by a resident in the 25000 block of Doe Meadow Place, Elkhart, who reported that her boyfriend had fired his handgun inside her home and destroyed some of her property.