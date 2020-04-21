A Mishawaka man faces several charges following a high-speed pursuit Monday morning through Goshen.
Jason Spigutz, 22, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on counts of resisting arrest, criminal recklessness and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police first tried to stop Spigutz while responding to a reckless driver call on Ind. 15 south of U.S. 20 around 6:45 a.m. They pursued the SUV he was driving into a construction zone on Greene Road and lost him amid dust thrown up during the chase, according to police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
An officer spotted the SUV a short time later in a gas station parking lot at Indiana and Plymouth avenues. The officer stopped at a light and the SUV pulled out behind him. When the light turned green, the officer moved forward slowly, watching the SUV. As Spigutz allegedly began turning right, the officer tried to stop him. But Spigutz passed the squad car, and in the process he allegedly smiled and flipped off the officer, the affidavit shows.
The pursuit resumed with police chasing Spigutz into the city. The SUV sped across Plymouth Avenue, running stop signs on several blocks and vaulting railroad tracks at ninth street. Spigutz also allegedly swerved into opposite lanes to avoid police during the pursuit, forcing oncoming motorists to pull off roads. At one time, he allegedly drove onto a bike path along Plymouth before returning to the road near Main Street, according to the affidavit.
The pursuit wound onto Goshen’s southeast side as the SUV sped down Lincolnway East, eventually reaching 100 mph at Kercher Road. Police continued to chase the vehicle toward the airport. In the 66000 block of U.S. 33, police said Spigutz drove into a bean field and officers followed him as he looped back to the highway, the affidavit shows.
As he allegedly continued to flee, Spigutz lost control of the SUV, left U.S. 33, drove through a yard in the 66000 block and struck a cattle gate and fence. The crash ended the pursuit, and Spigutz was taken into custody.
Police learned he faced an arrest warrant in Michigan on a burglary charge. They found the SUV had been stolen from Three Rivers, and Spigutz was allegedly carrying the vehicle owner’s wallet as well as a purse and other wallets stolen from Michigan, the affidavit shows.
ARRESTS
• Juan Pablo, 44, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 400 block of Queen Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
• Kaleb Homister, 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Winchester Trails around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
• Marion Bontrager, 21, 3350 E. 200 South, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police, responding to a call, saw him drive a car into a ditch along U.S. 20 at C.R. 300 East around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a report. Bontrager was also cited for driving left of center, making an improper turn and unsafe lane movement. Police said the issue was forwarded to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office to consider filing a formal case.
GUNFIRE REPORT
Goshen police responded to Brookside Manor, 61108 Old C.R. 17, to check on apparent sounds of gunfire around 11:55 p.m. Monday, according to a report. Police found no evidence of shots being fired after a search of the area, the report shows.
BURGLARIES
• Daniel Kreager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of items missing from his storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2508 College Ave., around 6 p.m. Monday.
• Ana Phelps, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were missing from her storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 2508 College Ave., around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
• Judy Welch, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen during a burglary to a house at 3108 Peddler’s Village Road, around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
THEFT
LV Johnson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a handgun and wallet were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 2734 Pinewood Drive around noon Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Vanessa Mayhew reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a house, 14698 C.R. 52, Syracuse, sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
FRAUD
Staff at Goshen Community Schools reported to Goshen police a case of fraudulent check activity around 5:20 p.m. Monday.
