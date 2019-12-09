POLICE NEWS: Suspect in standoff allegedly helped rob two men, shoot dog

An Elkhart man, arrested after a standoff in Dunlap this weekend, was wanted as a suspect who helped rob two men and killed a dog in the process last spring.
Daniel Jaramillo, 31, is charged with armed robbery, criminal confinement and killing a domestic animal.
He was taken into custody and jailed after an approximately two-and-a-half-hour standoff at a house in the 23000 block of U.S. 33 ended around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Elkhart County police had gone to the area to search for Jaramillo around 4:30 p.m. A warrant was out for his arrest in the robbery case, and police learned he had fled into a relative’s house, leading to the standoff.
The robbery case was filed Oct. 31. Jaramillo and a second man, Sam Hudspeth, were identified as suspects who held up two men at gunpoint at an apartment along the 100 block of Sixth Street Elkhart on March 17, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victims told Elkhart police Hudspeth and Jaramillo kicked in the door and forced them onto the ground at gunpoint, with Hudspeth allegedly armed with an assault rifle and Jaramillo carrying a handgun. As they yelled at the victims, Jaramillo allegedly shot a dog in the apartment. The animal had to be euthanized later, the affidavit shows.
One of the victims said the suspects demanded to know where money was kept. They searched the apartment for several minutes and then left, apparently taking nothing, according to the affidavit.
Jaramillo is scheduled to appear for an initial court hearing in the case Friday. Though it’s filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court, Judge Michael Christofeno removed himself due to a conflict, and Superior Court 3 Judge Teresa Cataldo will oversee the case as a special judge, court information shows.
Hudspeth faces the same charges from the robbery. A warrant is still out for his arrest, according to court information.
THREAT REPORT
Elkhart County police received a report around 9 p.m. Saturday that a person threatened to shoot employees at McDonald’s, 21879 Ind. 120, near Elkhart.
ARRESTS
• Alfredo Lozano, 23, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 17 around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Lozano was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• David Anglin, 51, 53276 Palmetto Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20 around 3 a.m. Saturday.
• Kamyrn Wimble, 23, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash at C.R. 1000 East and C.R. 800 South around 2 a.m. Saturday.
CARJACKING
LaGrange County police are investigating an apparent carjacking near South Milford.
Police, responding to a call, found a man at a home in the 7400 block of South 900 East Sunday. The victim reported he was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint by another man and a woman near the address, and the two then took off in the vehicle, according to a news release.
Police searched and later found the vehicle in Steuben County, but the suspects were not with it. The vehicle was impounded and processed as part of the investigation, police said.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Ki Shawn Bordeau, Bristol, collided with a minivan driven by Ariel Yoder, Goshen, at C.R. 40 and U.S. 33 south of Goshen around 7:45 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bordeau and Yoder were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said. Bordeau was also cited by police for failing to yield at an intersection.
• Nathan Herman, Elkhart, was injured when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a vehicle driven by Adam Kolker, Cassopolis, Michigan, at M-62 and Hospital Street in Cass County, Michigan, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Cass County police said in a news release
Herman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said. Kolker’s status was not provided.
TEEN PROPOSITIONED
A 17-year-old girl reported to Elkhart County police she was propositioned for sexual acts by a man who drove a car up to her while she was walking along the 23000 block of C.R. 45 near Goshen around 3:40 p.m. Saturday. The man then left the area.
BATTERY
Elkhart County police forwarded a battery charge against a 9-year-old child for the Elkhart County Juvenile Prosecutor to review. This followed an investigation into a report the child punched a teacher in the face at Mary Feeser Elementary School, 26665 C.R. 4, in Elkhart around 12:15 p.m. last Thursday.
BURGLARY
Chad Halle, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a burglary to a house, 68207 Clunette St., that occurred sometime between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.
FRAUD
James Mowat, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Sept. 15 and Oct. 21.
