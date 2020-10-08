An Elkhart man faces a trial next spring on accusations he injured a man after opening fire outside a grocery store earlier this year.
Jonathan Sesmas, 20, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for an initial hearing in his case.
Sesmas is charged with a Level 2 felony count of attempted murder and a Level 5 felony count of criminal recklessness.
He allegedly shot the victim in the back outside the Neighborhood Convenience Store, 1712 Oakland Ave., in Elkhart on June 16. After responding to the scene, investigators found at least 16 bullet shell casings. Two homes, a church and a car had also been damaged by gunfire, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
During the hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Sesmas’ behalf and took his request for a bond reduction under consideration. The judge then scheduled April 5, 2021, as the start of Sesmas’ trial.
The case against Sesmas was filed Sept. 3. He was arrested on a warrant around Oct. 1 and remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.
INVESTIGATION
Maintenance staff at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office found training aids that had been missing at the county correctional complex, 26861 C.R. 26, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No further information was provided as police said the situation is under investigation.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Desaray Lee, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person forced entry into her house, 118 Blackport Drive, and battered a visitor around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Eduardo Duenas, Winona Lake, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle at a Lippert Components Inc. facility, 2703 College Ave., around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday. A stolen debit card was then used at multiple locations, according to a report.
• Austin Striggle, South Whitley, reported to Goshen police his 2004 Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a Keystone RV facility, 2525 Linden Drive, around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Eugene Pierson reported to Elkhart County police a 2018 Polaris all-terrain vehicle and $23,000 worth of wire were stolen from a property, 20597 C.R. 6, in Bristol sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Ulta Beauty reported to Goshen police Wednesday a suspect stole skin care products from the store, 3818 Midway Road, on Monday.
• Molly Livengood reported to Goshen police Wednesday her wheelbarrow was stolen from 501 S. Main St. sometime over the past couple weeks.
HIT-AND-RUN
Angelica Ditmars, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in a parking lot, 114 N. Fifth St., around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
