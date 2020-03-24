An Elkhart man faces multiple charges alleging he molested juveniles and punched a third person.
Joaquin Rubio, 36, was charged with two Level 3 felony counts of rape, a Level 4 felony count of child molesting and a misdemeanor count of battery in a case filed Monday.
Rubio is accused of inappropriately touching a teenager twice as the teen slept, once in January and once last October, according to details presented by Elkhart County police in a probable cause affidavit. The teen was described as a heavy sleeper in the document.
During the incident in January, a relative found Rubio behaving suspiciously in an area of a home where the teen was sleeping, according to the accusations. An argument began, and then another person got involved and confronted him. Rubio allegedly punched the person in the face as he left the house, the affidavit shows.
Rubio is also accused of inappropriately touching a second juvenile at the house while the juvenile stayed there between last November and December, the affidavit shows.
Investigators believe Rubio has since fled to Texas.
The case was filed Monday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ARREST
Shawna Reyes, 35, 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:20 p.m. Monday. Reyes was released at the scene with a summons to appear in court later.
INTIMIDATION
Jennifer Baker reported to Elkhart County police early Friday morning a juvenile threatened her son with a knife while her son was playing basketball with friends in the area of 59023 Timber Trail in Goshen.
THEFT
George Fattal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a utility trailer was stolen from a house at 1305 S. Eighth St. about two or three weeks ago.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Ana Ruiz reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a house at 18074 Hedgewood Drive, Goshen, sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County police reported a vehicle left C.R. 26, east of Old C.R. 17, and damaged a fence at 59696 Old C.R. 17 near Goshen around 6:10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene. Charges are being sought through the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, the report shows.
