A South Bend woman is free on bond while facing accusations she pimped another woman in Elkhart to recoup living expenses last year.
Rickia Oliver, 22, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a warrant with a $25,000 bond Tuesday, jail information shows. She had turned herself in at the jail and bonded out a few hours later, Elkhart County police staff said.
Oliver was charged in June 2019 with two Level 5 felony counts of promoting prostitution following an undercover investigation. The warrant for her arrest was issued then as well.
She allegedly promoted a woman who’d been staying on her couch as a prostitute online. The plan was for the woman, described as saying she has a learning disability, to pay half of what she earned because she needed “to start helping out,” according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
An undercover detective met the woman at the Fairway Inn in Elkhart in March 2018 after responding to Oliver’s online ad as part of a human trafficking sting by the county’s Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit and the Indiana State Police. Oliver and the woman were taken into custody and then interviewed by investigators, according to the affidavit.
The charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2.
ARREST
Daniel Gonzalez, 22, 1722 Morton Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana after police said the SUV he was driving struck and damaged a guardrail in the 400 block of West Pike Street. Police caught up to Gonzalez a few blocks later, and he allegedly ran before he was caught a short time later and arrested around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.
POSSIBLE HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Staff at the Salvation Army reported to Goshen police Tuesday a message was received at the organization about a possible case of human trafficking.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Craig Hursey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary where a window screen was removed from his garage, 708 N. Main St., sometime early Tuesday morning.
THEFTS
• Jacqueline Maldonado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her roommate’s truck was stolen from 113 S. 29th St. around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
• Ambreya Williams, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a 2006 Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Broadmore Estates a little after 3 a.m. Monday.
• John Sorg, Goshen, reported to Goshen policen, a theft that occurred at Eastlake Fitness, 201 Chicago Ave., sometime Sunday morning.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kevin Hinkle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 211 S. Main St. around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
FRAUD
Jeannie Stuckey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday she’s been sending money to a person to pay lawyers in a civil lawsuit in Arizona.
