A South Bend man is accused of stealing an SUV and wrecking it in Nappanee, hours after he was allowed to sober up from an alleged OWI incident. He’s also accused of violating the state’s stay-at-home order.
Alvin Phillips, 39, was initially detained after Nappanee police found his vehicle stuck on railroad tracks west of Ind. 19 around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, and evidence showed he was intoxicated.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police would’ve had to take Phillips to a hospital before transporting him to jail due to his level of intoxication and the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, an officer decided Phillips could leave if he could get a ride, and they’d forward the case to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office to consider charges.
But Phillips couldn’t get a ride and ended up sleeping it off for a few hours, apparently at the Nappanee Police Department. When he woke, he was allowed to leave, the affidavit shows.
About 40 minutes later, police received a call that an SUV was stolen while it was running at a gas station, 2068 E. Market St., followed by another call the vehicle had crashed at U.S. 6 and C.R. 54. The suspect had fled the scene, but a witness’ description matched Phillips’ description, the affidavit shows.
Police caught up to Phillips walking along C.R. 13 south of U.S. 6, and he was taken into custody. He admitted during questioning to stealing the SUV, crashing it and fleeing the scene, as well as to the earlier OWI situation, the affidavit shows.
Phillips was jailed on a Level 6 felony count of theft and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash. The affidavit shows Phillips was also jailed on a misdemeanor charge of violating the state’s stay-at-home emergency order.
Details in the affidavit indicate Phillips was later released from jail on his own recognizance with an order to appear for an initial court hearing Wednesday.
ARREST
Charles Sharkey, 23, 25607 Lake Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a call and stopped a vehicle near the intersection of C.R. 17 and Ind. 119 around 4:25 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a call about a bicycle stolen from Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 5:20 p.m. Monday. The bike was recovered later.
• Staff at Goshen Buick GMC reported to Goshen police vehicle parts were stolen from three recreational vehicles at the dealership’s lot, 3220 Elkhart Road, around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
• Stephanie Randolph, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday her car and several items were stolen from her house, 22103 C.R. 28, sometime over the weekend.
• Idriss Youssouf, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mobile phone was stolen at a house, 701 S. Ninth St., around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Roger Norton, Millersburg, collided with an SUV driven by Rebekah Schwartz, Milroy, as Norton tried to turn left from U.S. 33 onto C.R. 40 near Goshen around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Norton, Schwartz and a passenger in Schwartz’s SUV, Ernestine Girod of Syracuse, were checked at the scene by medics, and they refused further treatment, police said.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Elkhart County police responded to a hit-and-run crash that occurred at a house, 57131 Westlake Drive, in Middlebury around 10:45 p.m. Monday.
• Javier Espinoza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his daughter’s vehicle was damaged by another vehicle at 1001 Sanders Ave. sometime between Sunday and Monday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a former employee at Gleason Industries after receiving a disturbance call at the business, 612 E. Reynolds St., around 8:10 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Staff at Chase Bank reported to Goshen police a suspect tried to use a fake ID to cash fraudulent checks at the bank, 401 S. Main St., around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
• Jenny Chapin, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a fraud that occurred as she tried to purchase a vehicle online.
• Stephen Blosser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday unauthorized charges were made to a credit card.
• Christopher Neely, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving his bank account information Monday.
