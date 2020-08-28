Goshen police are investigating a robbery in which a suspect stole cash from the Meijer gas station Thursday evening.
As the cashier opened the cash register at the business, 4522 Elkhart Road, the male reached for cash. The male then jumped over the counter, knocking the register to the floor around. The male grabbed cash and fled around 5:45 p.m., police said in a report.
Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a dark gray backpack with a metal design on it.
ARRESTS
• Virlee Osborne, 32, 2622 Wynnewood Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and battery to a police officer. Police sought to speak to Osborne about a robbery investigation while he was in the area of the Wings Etc. parking lot, 23222 U.S. 33, around 6 p.m. Thursday. He then allegedly fled and was arrested in the process. A Goshen police spokesperson said Osborne is not a suspect in the Meijer gas station incident.
• Steven Rios, 32, 605 Mill St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of battery by bodily waste to police, intimidation and criminal mischief after police were called to respond to a disturbance at his house around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Ryan Carbone, 35, 1605 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement as well as for multiple outstanding warrants after he led police on a short foot pursuit in the 400 block of West Pike Street around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Connor Ellis, 23, 17899 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle as well as a warrant after police stopped him for the outstanding warrant at North First and West Pike streets around 10:10 a.m. Thursday.
CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED
The Indiana State Police has released the name of a Warsaw man killed Thursday in a crash near Milford.
Aaron Ross, 49, died from his injuries at the scene where the car he was driving crossed the center line of Old Ind. 15 and collided head-on with a Jeep driven by Lindsay Senders, Warsaw, around 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
Senders was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne to be treated for serious injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
THEFTS
• Deanna Pernokis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Alberto Mendez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a mountain bicycle was stolen from the front porch of his house, 1422 Cedarbrook Court, around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Karletta Skaggs, Goshen, reported to Goshen police cash was stolen from her house, 213 Olive St., around 2 p.m. Thursday.
• Andrew Hahn reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was taken from a truck while it was parked at a house, 60442 Nottingham Lane, near Goshen sometime between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
• Jeffrey Michel, reported to Elkhart County police a package was stolen from a house, 20514 C.R. 8, in Bristol around 2:55 p.m. Wednesday.
ARSON INVESTIGATION
Elkhart County police said an arson investigation is underway after firefighters found a trailer on fire in a wooded area along Ash Road south of Old U.S. 20 near Elkhart around 7:05 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Dawn Warstler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her car tire was damaged at a house, 1311 S. Ninth St., around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Leeandra Sewell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she found what’s described as “suspicious fingerprints” on a common garage door at Greencroft, 1725 Juniper Place, around 9:55 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.