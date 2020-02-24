A Goshen man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager approximately one year ago.
Edgar Delgado Martinez, 22, faces felony charges of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor following his arrest Thursday during a Goshen police investigation.
The Indiana Department of Child Services submitted a report to police last week, which included accusations Delgado Martinez assaulted the teen about a year ago, according to details in a probable cause affidavit in the case.
Police then interviewed Delgado Martinez, who claimed the incident was consensual, according to the affidavit.
Formal charges are expected to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, court information shows.
CRASH
A minivan driven by Zachary Pena, of Goshen, left C.R. 18 and struck a street sign and a utility pole east of Osage Drive around 12:10 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Pena was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, police said.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Carlton O’Haver Jr., of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police two bullets were fired into a shed window, damaging the structure on his property, 60424 Missouri Ave., sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
• Joseph Huffman, 32, of Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. Huffman was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jordan Chinchilla, 23, of Lyons, Illinois, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Sunday at 3500 E. U.S. 20.
• Zachary Magera, 28, of Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Ind. 15 near C.R. 26 north of Goshen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Matthew Morgan, 26, of Hammond, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 38 and C.R. 19 around 2 a.m. Saturday.
• Fermin Romero, 46, 53392 Hilltop Dr., Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Franklin and Main streets around 1:25 a.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Goshen College reported to Goshen police Sunday multiple items were stolen from the baseball locker room at the campus, 1700 S. Main St., sometime during the weekend of Feb. 14.
• Tabitha Castillo, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her son’s bicycle was stolen from the garage of a home, 2003 Bashor Road, around 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Joshua Litton, of Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer was stolen from the driveway of his home, 53234 Hilltop Dr., sometime between 5:50 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Olivia Smucker, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday her bicycle was stolen from Goshen College on Feb. 10.
MISSING PERSON FOUND
Goshen police located a 78-year-old man who had been reported missing from Detroit. Police had stopped a vehicle at North Main and Walnut streets around 12:40 a.m. Monday and learned the driver was considered a missing person. The family later picked the man up at the Goshen Police Department.
