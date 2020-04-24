A San Antonio, Texas, man faces 13 counts of child molestation, alleging he victimized five juveniles in Elkhart County throughout several years.
Julio Rios, 45, was charged in a case filed Thursday after Elkhart County police began investigating a report in April 2019.
Rios is accused of inappropriately touching the victims multiple times when they were younger children. He knew them through close friends and a family member, according to a detective in the probable cause affidavit in the case. Details in the document show the victims were touched separately at different times and places.
One victim alleged an incident in Elkhart County about six years ago during a going-away party for Rios before he moved to Texas. Other accusations also described incidents at family-style parties.
Another victim alleged being touched an estimated 20 to 50 times, including while staying with Rios in Texas. Two victims also told investigators as kids they decided to keep quiet about the problem because they thought nobody would believe them.
The 13 felony charges against Rios list incident dates ranging from 2004 to 2012.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3. A warrant has been issued for Rios’ arrest.
CULVERT DAMAGED
A culvert north of Goshen was damaged by someone apparently trying to plug it with a tree stump.
Elkhart County police responded to a report that a person was shoving the stump into a culvert at C.R. 26 and C.R. 21 around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Police found the stump had damaged the culvert, causing water to back up and overflow onto C.R. 26, a report shows.
THEFTS
• Kenneth Abbott, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday several pieces of mail, which included an infrared thermometer and a package of face masks, were stolen from the mailbox at his house, 56300 C.R. 21. Abbott estimated the theft occurred sometime between April 4 and Monday. Police are investigating.
• Staff at CSC Service Works in Indianapolis reported to Goshen police air and vacuum machines were broken into and money was stolen from them at the Meijer gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, and at the 7-Eleven gas station, 1000 S. Main St. The report involving the machine at Meijer was made around 9 a.m. Thursday, while the report involving the 7-Eleven machine was made around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
ARRESTS
Marcea Anderson, 65, 303 Waterfall Drive, Elkhart, and Brenda Porter, 62, 181 Elkhart Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1 p.m. Thursday. Anderson and Porter were both released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
BURGLARY
Michael Glick reported to Elkhart County police construction equipment was stolen after two trailers and a house were broken into at 20912 C.R. 8 in Bristol sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
CRASH
A car driven by Hannah Quinn, Elkhart, crossed the center line of Ashford Drive and struck an SUV while it was parked on the road near Wexford Drive in Elkhart around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Quinn was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
BATTERY
Tyler Waldron, New Paris, reported to Goshen police he was battered at Roxbury Park, 127 Winchester Court, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Johnathan Lehman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at Johnston Street and Michigan Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham law firm reported to Goshen police property was damaged at the office, 130 N. Main St., around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Diana Juarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday fraudulent charges were made to her Menards card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.