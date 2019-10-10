An Elkhart man is jailed, facing charges he molested a child a couple months ago.
Brian Edmonson, 26, is accused of inappropriately touching a child under 12 years old at a house along the 30000 block of Tower Road in Elkhart on Aug. 7, according to Elkhart County police in a probable cause affidavit.
A detective questioned Edmonson while he was in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail in September. Edmonson admitted during the interview he had smoked synthetic marijuana and may have committed an inappropriate touch as he adjusted a garment the child wore at the time, the affidavit shows.
Edmonson was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a Level 1 felony count of child molesting Tuesday. He’s in custody on a $200,000 bond, Jail information shows.
An initial hearing in the case is scheduled to be held next Thursday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, court information shows.
CRASH
A Goshen man was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Bristol early Thursday morning.
A car driven by Luis Zuniga, Elkhart, swerved into the center turn lane of U.S. 20 to avoid rear-ending an SUV driven by Drew Smithson of Macy. But Zuniga ended up colliding with Smithson’s SUV, causing it to spin into the highway’s opposite lanes where the SUV collided with a car driven by Jason Goorhouse, Goshen, near C.R. 21 around 4:45 a.m., according to a news release by Elkhart County police.
Goorhouse was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, the release shows.
Zuniga and Smithson did not report any injuries.
Police issued a citation to Zuniga for unsafe lane movement.
ARRESTS
• Rolando Palomino Cardosa, 31, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Plymouth Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday.
• Sheila Waczkowski, 59, 815 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Reliance roads around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Waczkowski was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Shane Bocksrocker, 30, Granger was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Bryan Barnes, 28, 702 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Seventh Street and Oakridge Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Barnes was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• James Harris, 25, 21335 C.R. 26, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and C.R. 45 around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• Anatoliy Strizheus, 51, 1014 Foxbriar Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of public intoxication after police responded to a call about golfers and staff being harassed at Black Squirrel Golf Club, 1017 Larimer Drive, around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on charges of illegal possession of a handgun, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance after police responded to a report of a fight near Kercher Road and Weymouth Boulevard around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. Also at the scene, Angelo Perez, 19, South Bend, was arrested and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as for outstanding warrants.
BURGLARIES
• Tyler Chesnutt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to his storage locker at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Rochelle Benveniste, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Juan Carmona, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was scammed in a transaction online around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Brett Sloop, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 4 and Tuesday.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Elkhart police recovered a 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck that had been reported as stolen through the Wakarusa Police Department. Police located the truck while responding to a report of a vehicle sitting on the road in the 1600 block of Frances Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a police report shows.
