A suspect faces accusations he stole hemp Thursday from a field near New Paris.
Jason Hurt, 40, LaPorte, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of theft after police found him with two hemp plants in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 48 near Nappanee around 5 p.m., according to a report.
Police had received a report that Hurt was seen taking the plants, valued at approximately $3,500, from a field in the 20000 block of U.S. 6 south of New Paris.
ARRESTS
• Ramon Flores, 47, 54913 San Jose Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Chicago Avenue around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
• Jared Hilty, 28, 68285 C.R. 3, Nappanee, was arrested by Goshen police outside Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., after police stopped him regarding a case from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office around 10:10 p.m. Thursday. In the process, police found he had a stolen credit card on him, according to a report. Hilty was jailed on a charge of vehicle theft in the county case. Goshen police also forwarded a charge of possession of stolen property to the Prosecutor’s Office for review, police said.
• Ashley Bope, 29, 301 Park Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of dealing methamphetamine and possession of a syringe following a traffic stop at Main and St. Joseph streets in Elkhart around 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police also arrested Dustin Murray, 28, 3657 Wood St., Elkhart, at the scene and jailed him on a charge of dealing methamphetamine.
• Jorge Corral, 22, 515 Van Gilst Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Chicago Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.
• Maribel Rodriguez, 39, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Glennetta Chavez, 26, 1013 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery following an incident at West Pike Street and North Riverside Boulevard around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at KFC reported to Goshen police a customer tried to use counterfeit money to make a purchase at the restaurant, 921 W. Pike St., around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police a fraudulent prescription was filled at the store, 429 W. Pike St., around 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
• Gloria Guadarrama, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Ashley Miltroka, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home in the 1800 block of Westplains Drive around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
• Kevin Sherck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary at a home in the 1600 block of South Main Street around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Duane Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a side door was kicked in at his garage in the 15000 block of C.R. 28 sometime between 8 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Thomas Musgrave reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a tracking device was stolen from a recreational vehicle while it was parked at the RV/MH Hall of Fame during the 2019 RV Open House sometime between Sept. 24 and 25.
• Donald Newcomer, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police a utility trailer containing several household items was stolen from a home, 215 E. Lincoln St., sometime between 9 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Marie Drake, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at 4223 Midway Road sometime early Thursday morning.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Lindsey Diemer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt to break a window of her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1109 W. Wilkinson St., sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
• Omar Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged while it was parked at a home, 1210 Cosmo St., sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning.
• Lakendrick Pratcher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his clothes were damaged and thrown in the trash at a home, 708 E. Reynolds St., around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Georgie Sanabria, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a crash in which the driver of the other vehicle left the scene at Main and Pike streets without exchanging information around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
• David Araujo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday at Lincolnway East and College Avenue.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Shaun Northrop, 38, Mishawaka, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Thursday morning.
• Darrell Duty, 59, Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Wednesday.
