A Goshen man was found hiding in a farm field after a police pursuit became a manhunt Tuesday morning near Benton.
Isidro Hernandez, 30, was arrested and jailed on charges of vehicle theft, theft of a license plate, dealing methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun by a violent felon.
The situation began when a Goshen officer tried to pull over a vehicle with a stolen plate on Lincolnway East around 7:50 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. The vehicle had also been reported stolen out of St. Joseph County.
The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop and apparently led police on a pursuit until he crashed about 15 minutes later. The suspect apparently then fled police on foot.
Officers from Goshen and other agencies were seen searching through a bean field and a neighboring corn field along C.R. 44 east of C.R. 33 near Benton. A helicopter from the nearby Goshen Municipal Airport also contributed to the search, hovering above the fields.
Hernandez was located in a field and taken into custody around 9:15 a.m.
Assisting Goshen police were officers from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Millersburg, the Indiana State Police, and a K-9 unit from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, the spokeswoman said.
ARRESTS
• Amanda Fletcher, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Monday.
• Victor Cummings, 37, 801 N. Main St., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, dealing a synthetic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia after police executed a search warrant at his home around 9:55 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Janet Baltazar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her car was vandalized at a house, 1334 Sweet Clover Drive, around 6:25 p.m. Monday.
• Richard Keenan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police bodily waste was used to vandalized his vehicle at a house, 612 N. Fifth St., around 6:05 p.m. Monday.
• Bruce Cashbaugh, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday his recreational vehicle was damaged while it was parked at B & B Storage, 2023 Eisenhower Drive North, sometime within the past three weeks.
BURGLARY
James Cox, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police tools were stolen during a break-in at his house, 60509 C.R. 113, sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 11:15 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Ronald Hershberger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his Yamaha Zuma moped was stolen from a house, 113 S. 29th St., around 3:55 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on June 27.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jeffery Longcore, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a crash in which the driver of the other vehicle left the scene in the 400 block of North Main Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday. Longcore was not injured in the crash, police said.
FRAUD
• Kay Creech, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday money was stolen as a result of a phone scam.
• Valerie Matthews, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday unauthorized transactions involving her bank account.
