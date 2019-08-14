An Elkhart man faces accusations of child molestation from a case in Elkhart.
Christopher Brooks, 24, 1736 Baltic Ave., was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of child molesting Monday. The action came after police received a report alleging sexual abuse involving a minor last Friday, police said in a report.
Detectives investigated the allegations and found probable cause to arrest Brooks, police said.
Brooks is in custody on a $310,000 bond, according to Jail information.
ARRESTS
• Zackary Egick, 18, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license after police responded to a crash in the 600 block of North Third Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Egick was also cited for driving without insurance. He was released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Jordan Addington, 22, 905 Eagle Blvd., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of battery, residential entry and possession of marijuana after police responded to a fight at a home in the 1200 block of Georgia Blvd. in Elkhart around 2:10 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
David Araujo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary at his home in the 1300 block of South 11th Street around 1:20 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Maria Canales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from the parking lot of Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 10:20 p.m. Monday.
• Madisen Hyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen while she was at Northern Pride Car Wash, 1512 Bashor Road, around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
• Goshen police, responding to a call, located a vehicle they determined was stolen at 631 N. Main St. around 7:45 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Staff at Bearcat Corp. reported to Goshen police a case of credit card fraud at the business, 2431 E. Kercher Road, around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Davis & Roose law office reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on the side of the firm’s building, 116 E. Clinton St., around 9 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Deborah Billet, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle crashed into her vehicle while it was parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 2:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Carl Creech reported to Elkhart County police his SUV was struck by another vehicle at C.R. 45 and Fenmore Avenue in Goshen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.