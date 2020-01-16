A Goshen man is jailed facing charges from an apparent attack on a security guard at Greencroft early Thursday morning.
Timothy Davis, 37, 614 Connie Court, was jailed on a charge of battery, Goshen police said in a report.
Police had responded to a call for assistance after a Greencroft operator said a guard was battered on the Greencroft campus near 1302 Oak Court around 12:30 a.m.
On his way to the scene, an officer saw Davis on 15th Street near Leroy Drive, about a third of a mile north of the scene, the police report shows. Davis was then arrested and jailed, police said.
BATTERY
Arturo Rodriguez Mayorga, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a male struck him in the face while he was jogging at Illinois and 11th streets around 9:30 p.m. Rodriguez Mayorga sought medical treatment before contacting police, a report shows.
ARRESTS
• Marco Cantu, 30, 503 Hawthorne Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Elkhart Road around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
• Barry Collins, 49, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license, being a habitual traffic violator and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Second Street and Lincoln Avenue around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Victoria Halsey, 39, Bremen, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash following a traffic stop on North Locke Street near West Van Buren Street in Nappanee around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police had responded to a reckless driving call and learned the SUV Halsey was driving had struck a utility pole in an alley, a probable cause affidavit shows.
THEFT
Francisco Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from his home, 1308 S. 13th St., while he was warming it up around 5:10 a.m. Thursday.
X-RAY ISSUE
Staff at ABG Dental in Elkhart reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a person came into possession of another patient’s dental X-rays on Nov. 9. Once the mistake was realized, staff told police the person refused to return the X-rays, a police report shows. An investigation is underway.
WOMAN FOLLOWED
A woman reported to Goshen police she had been followed by a person in a vehicle in the 500 block of South Ninth Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle had already left the area before the incident was reported.
FRAUD
Maria Diaz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday she was the victim of a phone scam.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Salvador Torres, 29, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday he failed to return to custody Jan. 10.
