A Warsaw man is jailed on accusations he led Nappanee police and other officers on a high-speed pursuit early Wednesday morning.
Skyler Dutton, 27, faces a charge of resisting arrest and multiple citations.
Dutton allegedly refused to pull over for a traffic stop by a Nappanee officer at Derksen Road and C.R. 7 in Nappanee around 1:30 a.m. He sped off in the vehicle he was driving, and the officer followed. In the process, Dutton disregarded nine stop signs in Elkhart County, Nappanee police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The approximately 30-minute chase, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, wound into St. Joseph County and then into Marshall County, drawing more police agencies into the pursuit, the affidavit shows.
Dutton crashed his vehicle into a wood line on Lilac Road near U.S. 6 in Marshall County. He fled the scene on foot before he was arrested. Police from another agency took him into custody and he was jailed in Elkhart County, the affidavit shows. A number of passengers in the vehicle were also handcuffed, but their names were not provided in the affidavit.
Police also cited Dutton for every stop sign he disregarded, driving left of center, reckless driving and driving without a license, the document shows.
ARRESTS
• Michael Spratt, 45, 238 Joyce Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the 2800 block of Elkhart Road around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• David Niegosinski, 38, Frankfort, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after police responded to a crash at Prairie View and Springdale drives near Goshen around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Rylee Wooster, 18, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police investigated a vehicle in a ditch at C.R. 100 East and Ind. 120 Wednesday.
BURGLARY
David Grossman, Milford, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his business, D & T RV Repair, at 2719 Firethorn Dr., Wednesday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at the Habitat for Humanity store reported to Goshen police Wednesday a counterfeit bill was used at the store, 2910 Elkhart Road, sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
THEFTS
• Kayla Covey, an employee at Conoco, reported to Goshen police the theft of fuel from the gas station, 112 W. Pike St., around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Tammy Najar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a mobile phone was stolen from her car while it was parked near the 300 block of Stone Drive around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• Jerry Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a Borden trash bin was stolen from his home, 16407 Brentwood Dr., around 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a homeless man who allegedly became irate with employees at Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a police report shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.