A Bristol man is jailed while facing charges he exchanged gunfire with a man during a fight in Elkhart.
Harry Roy, 35, 203 Trout Creek Road, is accused of attacking Lynndell Myrick at Myrick’s home, 23344 C.R. 106, around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
Myrick told police Roy confronted him at his door about his father’s trailer. After Myrick said he didn’t know what he was talking about, Roy allegedly punched him in the face and started beating on him. Roy also allegedly grabbed him in a way that his arms wrapped around Myrick’s throat and cut off his breathing a bit, according to details by police in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Myrick’s two dogs then ran out and started to attack Roy. He warned Myrick, and then got a gun out of his car. He allegedly shot at the dogs several times as Myrick ran into this house to get his shotgun, the affidavit shows.
As Roy started to chase Myrick into the house, Myrick fired a warning shot. The blast struck the doorway above Roy’s head. Myrick told police he wasn’t sure if Roy also fired into the home, according to the affidavit.
Roy then went to his car and drove off, running over Myrick’s motorcycle in the process. He was arrested a short time later after police apparently found him in the area of C.R. 6 and C.R. 17, according to the affidavit. He was booked into the Elkhart County jail on charges of battery, criminal recklessness, strangulation, burglary, possession of a handgun without a permit and leaving the scene of a crash.
Police found handgun shell casings and bullets outside the house, a spent shotgun shell, and a handgun round that seemed to have been fired from inside the house, according to the affidavit.
Roy remains jailed on a $75,000 bond. He's scheduled to be formally charged in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.
INTIMIDATION
Eduardo Romo Salas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a male threatened him with a gun at a home, 1739 Berkey Ave., around 1:05 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Corey Smith, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a bullet struck and entered his home, 59676 C.R. 23, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The bullet was found inside the home, and no injuries were reported. A suspect told police the incident was an accident, according to a report.
• Arthur Anderson, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the front window of his pickup truck was shot and damaged at his home, 23086 Fredrick Circle, sometime between midnight and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Brent St. Germain, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a bullet shot through a window and nearly struck a person inside his home, 18149 Springdale Drive, around 11:55 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the situation.
ARRESTS
• Jose Gutierrez Jeronimo, 33, 223 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive around 7:35 p.m. Sunday.
• Usvaldo Gamon, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 500 block of South Riverside Boulevard around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Karen Slagle, 66, 307 E. Centennial St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at a home, 4034 Shawnee Drive, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Makia Tartt, 21, who lives at the home, was also arrested on a charge of domestic battery. Tartt was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court, police said.
• Melvin Mauricio Portillo, 513 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Mauricio Portillo was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
REMAINS FOUND
Staff at Tall Oak Mobile Home Park reported to Elkhart County police a tombstone and cremated ashes were found while an abandoned trailer was being cleaned at the community, 10039 C.R. 4, in Bristol around 12:30 p.m. July 1. The previous tenants were not located. The items were taken into evidence, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• A juvenile reported to Goshen police her phone was stolen at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.
• Larry Nix, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a handgun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 4318 Midway Road sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
• Teresa Singh, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police her 2016 Jeep Renegade was taken from her home, 208 E. Washington St., sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. Police said the vehicle was later found in Elkhart after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Gale Immel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window of her SUV was broken while it was parked at a home, 725 S. Third St., sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
• Kenneth Washburn, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a door window was shattered at his home, 18000 C.R. 46, sometime between noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
• Staff at ADEC Inc. reported to Elkhart County police several vehicles were damaged at the organization, 19670 Ind. 120, in Bristol sometime between June 27 and June 30.
HARASSMENT
A woman reported to Elkhart County police she found a sign with inappropriate language about her taped to a mailbox at Waterford Mills Plaza, 65529 Ind. 15, in Goshen around 8:45 a.m. July 1. Police are investigating the case.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
Duwan Paul Jr. reported to Goshen police a person used his vehicle without permission around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County police said Vladislav Maksimchuk was involved in a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 21. and C.R. 20 north of Goshen around 11:15 a.m. July 1. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene after the crash, a report shows.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Mary Ropp, Middlebury, rolled into the rear of an SUV driven by Peggy Caudill, Goshen, while they were in the drive at Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 11:15 a.m. Friday, Goshen police said in a report.
Ropp and Caudill were checked at the scene by medics, with Caudill having minor neck pain, police said.
FRAUD
Donna Reese, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred June 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.