A Mongo man faces multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit in LaGrange County Wednesday morning.
Jamie Gayheart, 49, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and reckless driving.
Officers were searching for a stolen motorcycle when police said a Honda motorcycle driven by Gayheart sped past a deputy on C.R. 050 around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release.
Police reported Gayheart refused to pull over for a traffic stop and led police on a pursuit that wound up into Michigan and then back down into LaGrange County with speeds reaching past 125 mph. He stopped at Ind. 3 and C.R. 300 North in Mongo where he was taken into custody, the release shows.
The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Frankfort, police said.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Constance Gibbs, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Artisit Anthony, Goshen, at C.R. 7 and C.R. 119 around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Anthony was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Gibbs was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way to another vehicle.
• A car driven by Emlie McConnell, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Nathaniel Norman, Mishawaka, around the 1600 block of Elkhart Road around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report by Goshen police.
McConnell and a 5-year-old passenger in her car were treated by medics at the scene. Another passenger in her car, Jordan Caroll, Leesburg, was injured taken to Goshen Hospital, according to the report.
Norman was also taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment.
• A car driven by Levi Franks, Elkhart, allegedly ran a red light and collided with an SUV driven by Derrick Merwin, Union, Michigan, as Franks turned from C.R. 17 onto C.R. 4 near Elkhart around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Merwin and Franks were checked by medics at the scene, but refused treatment, the release shows.
Franks was also cited by police for disregarding a traffic signal.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Steven Steinbicer reported to Elkhart County police a person in a red Ford F150 pickup truck a handgun three to five times in the direction of his property around 5:50 p.m. Monday. The address listed in the police report was 23701 C.R. 4.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damaged an abandoned apartment house in Elkhart Tuesday.
Elkhart firefighters responded to the scene, 701-703 W. Marion St., around 6:20 p.m. The fire apparently started in the basement, though smoke was also seen coming from an open window on the second floor, according to a news release from the Elkhart Fire Department.
The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported, the release shows.
THEFTS
• Terry Hartman reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday several lawnmowers and gardening equipment had been stolen from Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, in Goshen since May 15.
• Ron Davidhizer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a utility trailer with two lawn mowers on it was stolen from a house at 511 N. Fifth St., around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jeannette Sparklin, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police her 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from her home, 14014 C.R. 42, sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Hector Gallegos reported to Elkhart County police on May 2 a riding lawnmower was stolen from Goshen Stars Soccer Club, 20792 C.R. 36, sometime between April 30 and May 2.
BATTERY
Elkhart County police received a report that an employee at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center was bitten by a 14-year-old boy at the facility, 26861 C.R. 26, around 4:50 p.m. Monday.
GUN FOUND
Adam Salvagni, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he found a gun along the side of the road in the 800 block of West Wilden Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police recovered the firearm, a report shows.
FRAUD
• Natalie Christian, Milford, reported to Elkhart County police she was defrauded of $200 by someone renting out a property they didn’t own.
• Roger Nafziger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of fraud involving his tax information.
• Jennifer Youngberg, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between April 26 and May 3.
