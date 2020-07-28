An Elkhart man is jailed after fleeing police and apparently ending up in a pond Monday.
Eric Watson, 31, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting arrest as well as for outstanding warrants in three counties following a foot pursuit in the area of 165 W. Hackett Road around 4:55 p.m. Monday. In a report, police said Watson had refused to leave a pond prior to his arrest.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
A male allegedly pointed a gun at another person, Goshen police learned after responding to a report of vandalism at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4:05 p.m. Monday, according to a police report. An investigation is underway.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Sherrie Good-Lovely and Randy Good, both of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a person entered their house, 14773 C.R. 29, and was bitten in the chest by their dog around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
ARREST
Brandon Murphy, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call about a person stealing items from the donation bin at Goodwill, 1905 Lincolnway East, around 5:15 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Erin Cormican, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her house, 2932 Elkhart Road, around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• Virlee Osborne, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was possibly stolen around 4:35 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police responded to a report about the possible theft of construction materials from 215 W. Madison St. around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police could not determine whether the suspects were employees or not, a report shows.
• Tempa Bowers reported to police two suspects stole her wallet and credit cards at a house, 601 N. Fifth St. Goshen police received the report Monday through the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, police said.
• Lynn Nafzinger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a bicycle from a house, 313 E. Washington St., around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Teresa Dehoff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized at McDonald’s, 2001 Lincolnway East, around 5:45 p.m. Monday.
CRASH
A car driven by Karen Johnson, Walkerton, collided with a car driven by Melissa Armstrong, Elkhart, at C.R. 26 and C.R. 1 near Osceola as Johnson pulled out in front of Armstrong around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Armstrong was treated at the scene for arm pain, police said.
Johnson was cited by police for failing to yield to Armstrong.
HIT-AND-RUN
Eryn Tumbleson, South Bend, reported to Goshen police an SUV struck her vehicle at 2737 Oakwood Drive, around 10:40 a.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV left the scene without exchanging information with Tumbleson.
TRAILER RECOVERED
Goshen police found a single-axle trailer in the 500 block of Wilden Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. The situation is under investigation, a report shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.