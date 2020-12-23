A Middlebury man is accused of breaking into a trailer plant and flashing a gun at a worker.
Casey Balser, 24, 50812 C.R. 35, allegedly got into the RC Trailers facility along C.R. 39 in Middlebury by breaking a window into the women’s bathroom around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to details by Elkhart County police in a probable cause affidavit.
An employee found Balser and confronted him on the site. As they argued, Balser allegedly pointed a gun at the man. A Middlebury police officer then arrived, and police said Balser refused to give up the gun at first. He was taken into custody a few second later, the affidavit shows. Investigators also found methamphetamine among items Balser allegedly left in the bathroom he had climbed into.
When police went to speak to Balser, he allegedly refused to cooperate, stating only that he worked at the plant and needed to be there, the affidavit shows. Police noted in the document Balser was identified as a former employee.
Balser was jailed on charges of burglary, pointing a firearm at someone, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
POSSIBLE DEAD ANIMALS
Elkhart County police received an anonymous tip about several dead animals being found in a field at a poultry farm, 19803 U.S. 20, near Bristol around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Casey Torres, 19, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Torres was apparently released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Quinton Thompson, 32, 294 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Thompson was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Brandi House, 37, 1201 C.R. 15, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at C.R.s 13 and 45 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lovell Hunter, 56, 57943 Quebec St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Midway roads Monday. The stop came amid a response to a call about the driver of a vehicle walking up to several houses in a neighborhood in Jefferson Township, police said in a report.
DRUGS FOUND
Methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and synthetic marijuana were found inside a vehicle as Goshen police conducted a traffic stop at Pike and Summer streets around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. The situation is under investigation, according to a police report.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a call about an attempted theft at a Forest River RV plant, 1702 Century Drive, around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.
• Eise Brown reported to Elkhart County police a man’s shotgun was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a house, 58587 Concordia Court, in Goshen sometime between 6 and 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Ricky Duchaine, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police his truck was stolen while it was parked at Lippert Components Inc., 2423 Messick Drive, around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday.
• Elizabeth Thurston reported to Elkhart County police a wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 23803 Kime Ave., in Dunlap sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. A debit card from the wallet was then used at a nearby store, Thurston reported.
• Nichole Elliot, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police Tuesday items were stolen from a vehicle in Goshen last Friday.
• Staff at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County reported to Elkhart County police a catalytic converter was taken from a pickup truck parked at the location, 1027 McPherson St., in Elkhart sometime between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
Samantha Swartout, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday morning her security system showed vehicles at a house, 1622 Tippecanoe Drive, had been entered into.
BURGLARY
Gail Miller, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a stick welder was stolen during a burglary at a property, 14129 C.R. 14, around 2 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Adriana Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday she purchased a dog she had seen advertised online. Perez said she used a payment service for the purchase, but hasn’t received the dog and can’t contact the seller.
• Nickole Wood, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Aug. 13 and Nov. 10.
