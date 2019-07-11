POLICE NEWS: Suspect allegedly used hidden camera to photograph children

An Elkhart resident is accused of taking nude photos of minors in Goshen, claiming they were for research.
Andrew Moya, 38, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed Monday on a charge of possession of child pornography and two counts of voyeurism.
Police received a report July 2 that Moya had images of two nude girls, who were under 18 years old at the time the photos were taken, on a phone that had been loaned, according to details Goshen police provided in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Police searched the phone and found dozens of photos of the children and another person in “various states of nudity” take without their knowledge in a bathroom in Goshen, the affidavit states.
During an interview with a detective, Moya admitted placing a clock with a hidden camera in the bathroom that would take photos with the activation of a motion sensor, the affidavit shows.
Moya claimed during the interview the photos were for researching female anatomy, fueled by envy out of a desire for gender transition, according to the affidavit. The document indicates the photos were taken approximately two years ago.
The probable cause affidavit was filed Wednesday, and formal charges are set to be filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, court information shows.
FUGITIVE ARREST
A Goshen man, described as one of the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office’s “most wanted fugitives,” is now undergoing the legal process to face charges from a 12-year-old drug dealing case.
Ricardo Garcia, 34, also known as Simon Ugarte, was arrested June 18 after investigators received a tip he was working at a local business under another alias, Jose Alica, with a false Social Security number, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
Garcia was charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine in a case that was filed in November 2007. A warrant was also issued at the time, court information shows.
He’s now in custody on that case, a forgery case that was filed in 2007, and also on an immigration detainer, jail information shows.
Garcia’s trial in the cocaine case is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Elkhart County Circuit Court, court information shows.
ARRESTS
• Jeffrey Mack Jr., 24, 718 Taylor St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing a synthetic drug, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun without a permit following a traffic stop at Wilden Avenue and Second Street around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• James Bowton, 53, Genesco, Illinois, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Main and Madison streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Jameico Edwin, 32, 215 E. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at 3220 Elkhart Road around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jennifer Spencer, 31, Bremen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Plymouth Avenue and Mintcrest Drive around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Melissa Chavarria, 38, and Daniel Sandoval, 20, both of 711 S. Main St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of intimidation after police responded to their home, 711 S. Main St., for a civil issue around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, a report shows. Chavarria and Sandoval were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Staff at the Elkhart Humane Society reported to Goshen police a case of animal cruelty at 907 Zollinger Road around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Michael Richardson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police $350 was stolen during a burglary at his home in the 200 block of Queen Street sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Marathon reported to Goshen police a male stole items from the gas station, 1149 N. Main St., around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Keyon Lobdell, Gary, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his mobile phone was stolen while he was at Kauffman Park, 212 Mill St., last Saturday.
• James Dills, Goshen, reported to Goshen police multiple power tools were stolen from a home, 713 S. Main St., around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Super Wash reported to Elkhart County police a suspect broke into and stole money from coin vaults at the business, 25062 C.R. 6, in Elkhart sometime between June 26 and Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Cathy Back, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle damaged two mailboxes at 1325 Park Meadows Drive and then drove away from the scene around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Holly Davis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the exterior of her home, 504 Hawthorne Drive, was vandalized around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Jorge Diaz Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Lola Bedtelyon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible fraud at Check Smart, 1607 Elkhart Road, around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.
CRASH
An Elkhart man was involved in a two-vehicle crash that injured another man in Michigan Wednesday.
A vehicle driven by Christopher Alwine, Mottville, Michigan, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Casey Rumsey, Elkhart, at U.S. 12 and Birch Street in Cass County around 5:30 p.m., Cass County police said in a news release.
Alwine was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Police didn’t say whether Rumsey was injured.
STOLEN TRAILER
A dump trailer was released from Miller’s Garage, 823 S. Main St., in Middlebury to staff at Extreme Services LLC after Elkhart County police said the trailer had been reported stolen through the Elkhart Police Department, a report shows.
