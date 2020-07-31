A Shipshewana man is jailed on allegations he injured a person using a chainsaw as a weapon Thursday.
Joseph Martin, 33, faces charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.
LaGrange County police, responding to a call, found Martin wielding a chainsaw at a home in the 11000 block of West Ind. 120 around 7:45 p.m., police said in a news release.
Officers were able to take the tool from Martin. During the response, police heard accusations that Martin had used the chainsaw, which wasn’t running, to attack a man outside the home, the release shows.
The victim was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for numerous lacerations, police said.
Martin was also taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to be treated for a leg laceration before he was booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
The incident is under investigation.
CRASH
A Bristol woman, two teens and two babies were injured Thursday night in a crash north of Goshen.
A car driven by Kalista Cross struck a guardrail as she turned from C.R. 18 onto C.R. 17 around 10:20 p.m. Cross had been speeding prior to the crash, according to a news release by Elkhart County police.
Cross and two teenage girls, who were riding in the car with her, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Two infants in the car were also taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
ARRESTS
• Jordan Runyan, 31, 518 E. Lincoln St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of C.R 42 and C.R. 142 near New Paris around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Tom Ho, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 2600 block of Lismore Drive around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Shawn Snider, 40, 1131 Erwin St., Elkhart, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop along Vistula Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
STANDOFF
A woman was taken into custody following a standoff that grew out of a shooting investigation Thursday in Elkhart.
Elkhart County police responded to a call that a man had been shot, causing a minor injury, at 52199 Ridgeway Lane, around 1:10 p.m., according to a release by county police.
When officers arrived at the home, the suspect was inside and refused to come out, police said. Police surrounded the home and called in the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team, the release shows. The woman came out of the home around 2:55 p.m. and was taken into custody.
The case remains under investigation. No other information has been released.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to a situation in the 100 block of Kousa Court around 10:25 p.m. Thursday. Charges against a suspect were forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review, a report shows.
HARASSMENT
A woman reported to Elkhart County police she was harassed at Waterford Mills Plaza, 65529 Ind. 15, in Goshen around 9:05 a.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Benjamin Nichols, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from his house, 1820 Tiffany Court, around 6:05 a.m. Friday.
• Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an American flag was stolen from in front of her house, 615 S. Main St., around 1:35 a.m. Friday.
• Brian Eckright, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 11:05 p.m. Thursday that he realized property he purchased from someone had been stolen.
• Bradley Ganger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St., around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Justine Mains, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a toy was stolen from 2654 Alpine Fir Lane around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Jose Medina reported to Elkhart County police messages were written in marker on windows of his house at 60846 C.R. 21, and the wires to his air conditioner were cut, sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Lester Mast, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck his mailbox at 708 Middlebury St. sometime early Thursday evening. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
• Prabod Rusiru reported to Elkhart County police a side mirror on his tractor-trailer was struck by the side mirror of another tractor-trailer in the area of Ind. 15 and the Indiana Toll Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle did not stop at the scene.
FRAUD
Julia Stout, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday her credit card was used fraudulently.
