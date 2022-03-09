Elkhart County deputies detained a man for 24 hours at Elkhart General Hospital following a brief standoff with officers.
Deputies responded to a report of a window being shot out in the 51000 block of C.R. 11, Elkhart. When they arrived they found a man who matched the suspect’s description and he was apparently armed with what officers said appeared to be a handgun. There was a brief standoff before the man was arrested, according to the report. Officers said the man was suicidal and they detained him.
ARRESTS
• Nicholas Escobedo, 29, and Lara Escobedo, 35, both of Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of burglary and resisting law enforcement. Officers were called to Spacemaker Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road for a building check and the two were discovered inside a unit, according to a Goshen police report. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Eric Anderson, 34, 57328 Appleseed Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:26 p.m. Monday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Anderson was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 20, east of C.R. 21. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Michael Orlando, 32, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy after allegedly violating a protection order at a home in the 15000 block of U.S. 20. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Anthony C. Bonds, 55, 1226 Hubbard St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers reported Bonds was stopped for a traffic violation on Ind. 19 at Fieldhouse Avenue after nearly striking a marked patrol vehicle. He reportedly fled briefly from officers before stopping at the dead end of Fieldhouse Avenue. He was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Thomas C. Self, 34, 1100 North St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. According to information provided by police, Self was involved in a vehicle crash on U.S. 20 at the C.R. 13 overpass, and officers reportedly found him to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Boyd Carter, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday that a Samsung laptop was stolen while he was working as a vendor at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• Ycel C. Valles Mendez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday that her cell phone was stolen while she was shopping at Dollar General, 207 Chicago Ave.
• Kyle Hart reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:48 p.m. Monday that someone stole a catalytic converter from a Ford F150 and damaged another catalytic converter on a Ford F250 belonging to TSF Communications sometime March 4 between 4 and 5:20 p.m. at 29423 Phillips St., Elkhart.
• Giesela Suplee reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole her Borden Waste Away trash can from 17561 C.R. 46, New Paris, between 7 a.m. Feb. 24 and 7 a.m. Feb. 26.
ARSON
Daniel James Barber, 53179 C.R. 131, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Monday that sometime between Feb. 28 and Monday someone removed the contents of a travel trailer and set them on fire. The suspect also broke out the windows of the travel trailer and put graffiti on the inside.
