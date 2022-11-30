Crystal Bueno, Goshen, reported that her vehicle was stolen while officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Goshen police, officers were called to Maple Leaf Commons, 2926 Elkhart Road, for a hit-and-run crash and a vehicle vandalizing property. Officers said landscaping was damaged and there was property damaged at 2932 Elkhart Road. They located the owner, Bueno, who then reported that her vehicle was stolen.
ARRESTS
• Steven Alvarado Castillo, 30, 2408 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was cited and released by Goshen police on a charge of violation of a no contact order via text message at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday.
• Lee Hildabridle, 52, 420-2 Rosewood Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies following a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 50 near New Paris at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies reported that Hildabridle was found to be a habitual traffic violator-life. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
COUNTERFEITS
Seven counterfeit government IDs were found in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, triggering an investigation into identity deception, according to a report from the Goshen Police Department.
THEFTS
• Allan Henderson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday that someone attempted to cash a forged personal check that was stolen from his residence.
• A U-Haul employee at the 29057 U.S. 33 location reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:07 a.m. Monday that around 3 a.m. Monday two people stole a 2010 white Ford E-450 and a 2020 town dolly.
FRAUD
• Kristin Snyder, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies fraud was committed against her between noon Nov. 24 and 9 a.m. Nov. 25.
• Jason Woolverton, no address listed, reported to Elkhart County deputies that fraud was committed against him between 5 p.m. April 28 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Michelle Sokol, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday that a person she does not know entered her home without permission in the 700 block of Emerson Street.
AWOL
Eric Kenneth Anderson, 35, Shipshewana, is considered absent without leave by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office after reportedly failing to return to custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, by 12:33 p.m. Monday.
FIRE
An exterior building on the property of Diane Lockwood at 66220 C.R. 37, Millersburg, was damaged by fire at about 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The fire marshal is investigating.