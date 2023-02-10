GOSHEN — Goshen city police at 2:20 p.m. Thursday arrested a 15-year-old at Goshen High School 401 Lincolnway E., for possession of marijuana. The teen was released into the custody of his parents.
VEHICLE FIRE
James Begley reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole a 2017 Nissan Rogue at 25945 Forest Hill Ave. at 9:31 a.m. Feb. 9. The vehicle was later located at 25220 C.R. 6 on fire.
ARRESTS
- Myron Slabaugh, 31, Goshen, was arrested and released on scene with a pending court date following a theft at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway E., where Zulema Florez accused him of stealing her purse at 6:12 p.m.
- Keith Carter, 32, Goshen, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, and an outstanding warrant after an incident at 907 S. Main St. early Thursday. According to Goshen city police, officers responded to a 12:16 a.m. call in reference to a known man damaging property. Half an hour later, they arrested Carter at his home on North Second Street for the damages, and other charges.
HIT-AND-RUN
Sara Coblentz reported to Goshen city police that someone in a white passenger car struck a rental vehicle she was driving for the day at 4:12 p.m. Thursday while it was parked at Dollar Tree, 2024 Elkhart Road, and left the scene without exchanging information and prior to police arrival.
Juan Esquivias reported to Elkhart County deputies that a black SUV struck the front driver’s side of his vehicle by the entrance of Broadmore Estates at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 9. The driver of the black SUV fled the scene of the crash.
FRAUD
- Pavel Markhel reported to Elkhart County deputies that he was defrauded out of $7,000 through a crypto scam at 57046 Hummingbird Ct. between Jan. 20 and Jan. 31.
- Zoie Himes reported to Elkhart County deputies fraud between Feb. 3 and 4 at 18808 C.R. 46.
- Pamela Kish reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 that someone was making fraudulent claims in an attempt to take possession of her home.
FIREARM
Christopher Shetler reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone he knows threatened him and his wife with a firearm between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 18154 Springdale Dr.