SILVER ALERT
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report issued Monday, Garvin was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart.
He is described as a Black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, black tennis shoes and was driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.
Garvin is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the report noted.
Anyone with information related to Garvin’s disappearance is asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.
SWAT STANDOFF
An Elkhart man is in custody following a brief standoff with the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team at his home Monday afternoon.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies arrived at the home of Mark Rockrohr, 51, 29388 C.R. 2, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday to serve a Level 3 felony arrest warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Upon making contact with Rockrohr, deputies reported that he refused to exit the home, resulting in the Elkhart County Regional SWAT team being dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:18 p.m.
Following a brief standoff, Rockrohr was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 6:45 p.m., the report noted.
Rockrohr was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
ARRESTS
• C. Michaels Plasterer, 57, 518 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 11:13 a.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Joshua Cherrone, 42, 305 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of residential entry, invasion of privacy and intimidation following an altercation in the 200 block of Roxbury Park at 4:56 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Vito Cifaldi, 43, 3833 East Highway 2, Rolling Prairie, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle wile intoxicated and resisting law enforcement after leading deputies on a brief vehicle pursuit following an attempted traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Indiana Avenue in Elkhart Sunday. The pursuit ended in the area of Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard in Goshen, where Cifaldi was taken into custody, a sheriff’s office report noted. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Reagon Baldwin, 22, 73895 Sunbury Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of residential entry and domestic battery while in the 22000 block of Stillwater Court in Elkhart at 6:01 p.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Owen Nunez, 19, 51890 C.R. 9, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage after crashing his vehicle at the intersection of C.R. 9 and Lake Drive in Elkhart at 10:07 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kasey Bute, 26, 802 Frostfield St., Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-prior and operating while intoxicated-endangerment following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 14 at 10:56 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• Lawrence Baltazar contacted Goshen police at 12:20 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his vehicle from the 500 block of South Fifth Street. Following the report, officers located the vehicle and it was recovered, according to a police report.
• Brayden McCord contacted Goshen police at 6:12 p.m. Monday to report the theft of a tool bag containing multiple work tools from a work site in the 1000 block of South Main Street sometime between 1 and 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• A representative of the Speedway gas station, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., contacted Goshen police at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of four cases of alcohol from the store by two men.
• Patquita Snerling contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:52 a.m. Monday to report the theft of her orange Hyundai Santa Fe while it was parked at 30963 Riverbend Circle, Osceola, sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7:45 a.m. Monday.
• Medrano Cruz contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:19 p.m. Nov. 23 to report that someone stole items from out of his vehicle while it was parked at 27351 Sunset Strip, Elkhart, sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 18 and 4 a.m. Oct. 19.
• David Johnson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:56 a.m. Saturday to report that someone stole packages from off of a porch in the 30000 block of C.R. 8 in Elkhart sometime between 7:26 and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Bruce Cannaday contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:23 p.m. Saturday to report that someone stole a mailbox from a property in the 68000 block of C.R. 3 in Nappanee sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Shirley Covington contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10 a.m. Monday to report that her black 2016 Nissan Altima was stolen while parked at 29155 Lantz Blvd., Elkhart, sometime between 2:15 and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
• Kenneth Gelijack Jr. contacted Goshen police at 2:24 p.m. Monday to report that his storage unit located at 3015 Peddler's Village Road was burglarized sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Monday.