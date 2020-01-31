Three thefts were reported to local police agencies recently. Those include:
• Janet Lanstaff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several collector sports cards were stolen from Jan’s Sportscards & Comics, 2624 Peddler’s Village Road, around 10 a.m. Thursday.
• Steven Schweisberger reported to Elkhart County police catalytic converters were stolen from two Elkhart County Surveyor’s Office pickup trucks while they were parked at the Elkhart County Public Services Building, 4230 Elkhart Road, sometime between Jan. 23 and Wednesday. A third vehicle was also damaged in an attempt to steal its catalytic converter, a police report shows.
• Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, forwarded a report to Goshen police Thursday about a possible theft occurring in Goshen.
ARRESTS
• Johan Brooks, 41, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a warrant out of LaGrange County after police stopped him while responding to reports he was walking through yards in Bristol around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Brandon Purcell, 27, Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and Ind. 19 around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.
HACKING
A boy in Goshen reported to Goshen police his Instagram account was hacked and was used to post offensive content around 9 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
• Victoria Easley reported a case of fraud to Goshen police Thursday.
• Jamaela Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a business forged her signature on documents.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespass warning after responding to a call about a disturbance at The Window, 223 S. Main St., around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
