A South Bend man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:18 a.m. Saturday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Daryl Kaniewski, 76, South Bend, was driving his vehicle east on Sunnyside Avenue when he disregarded the stop sign at the C.R. 13 intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 13.
Kaniewski complained of chest pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Haley Imus, 16, Elkhart, was uninjured.
Kaniewski was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
ARRESTS
• Lisa Setterblad, 53, 1718 Roc Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and intimidation with a deadly weapon while at her home at 1:22 p.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Carson Hobday, 19, 57746 Eighth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 21665 C.R. 45, Goshen, at 5:36 p.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Mathew Peepers, 30, 913 Oxford St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of intimidation, resisting law enforcement and multiple warrants while at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, 17734 C.R. 34, Goshen, at 6:20 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Mark Lehman, 51, 21884 Suburban Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia during a house check by Michiana Community Corrections at 5:35 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Virlee Osborne, 34, 2622 Windward Court, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of giving a false identity statement following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 120 and C.R. 29 at 1:22 a.m. Saturday. Osborne was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Colin Carid, 38, 132 State St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of criminal trespass while in the 22000 block of Briarhill Drive, Goshen, at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Andrea Fry, 24792 C.R. 22, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:15 a.m. Friday to report that someone crashed into her mailbox at around 1:40 a.m. Friday and then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• An employee of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:44 p.m. Sunday to report a shoplifting incident.
• Douglas Lechlitner contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:26 p.m. Friday to report that a vehicle was stolen from the property of Lechlitner Door, 57738 C.R. 3, Elkhart, sometime between July 19 and Friday. The vehicle was later recovered in Mishawaka following a vehicle pursuit.
• Reyna Fiig, 69111 Turnwood Court, New Paris, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Friday to report that her trash bin was stolen from her property sometime between midnight July 8 and 3 p.m. July 19.
• Leon Hartwig contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:13 a.m. Saturday to report that someone stole a cellphone from a property at 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol, sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
• Cari Byler contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. July 20 to report that someone stole a bike from a property at 57831 C.R. 107, Elkhart, sometime between 3 and 3:15 p.m. July 20.
BURGLARIES
• Brian Lightner, 52284 C.R. 21, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:05 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole cash from out of his wallet while it was in his house sometime between July 15 and Thursday.
• Erik Warning, 53922 Ida Road, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:40 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole a mountain bike from his garage sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.
• Abel Spicher, 11225 C.R. 26, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies Sunday to report that his home had been burglarized and multiple items stolen.
FRAUD
• Marilyn Troyer, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred between 8:57 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Mary Stiles, 12337 C.R. 26, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5 p.m. Sunday to report that someone shot a projectile at her front window causing damage sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.