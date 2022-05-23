A South Bend man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while in the 800 block of West Wilden Avenue at 1:52 p.m. Monday in Goshen.
According to Goshen police, Tyrese Gray, South Bend, was making a FedEx delivery on Wilden Avenue when he got into an altercation with an unknown woman.
Gray advised that during the altercation the woman exited her vehicle, entered the FedEx truck and stole the keys. She then got back in her vehicle and struck him while driving away from the scene, causing him to flip up onto her vehicle’s hood.
The woman reportedly continued forward in her vehicle approximately 50 feet before braking, causing Gray to roll off the hood and slide a short distance along the pavement.
Gray suffered a small road rash to his left knee and complained of left arm and shoulder pain resulting from the incident, according to police.
ARRESTS
• Hugo Cruz, 50, 397 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and an active Goshen warrant following a traffic stop in the area of Reliance and Bashor roads at 10:42 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ann Planck, 47, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended driver’s license and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on C.R. 9, north of C.R. 22, at 1:59 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Oliver Keultjes, 39, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., No. 203, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 21 at 9:07 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Patrick Austin, 33, 52287 Carriage Hills Drive, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Lexington Avenue and Main Street at 9:33 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Daysy Quiroz Gutierrez, 31, 373 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Elkhart Road and Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen, at 12:39 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kaylena Larkin, 19, 14267 Ireland Road, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and U.S. 20 at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Felix Tellez, 22, 736 Hope Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 16 at 12:22 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kevin Hermann, 30, 4217 Sail Drive, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a handgun without a permit following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and Carrol Avenue, Osceola, at 2:35 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Rockey Chaney, 39, 17181 Mount Zion St., Cassopolis, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and Modrell Boulevard, Elkhart, at 4:12 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Lucia Garrido, 39, 805 D Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving while never having received a driver’s license, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement after crashing her vehicle in the 3200 block of South Nappanee Street, Elkhart, at 8:12 p.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Alexander Rodriguez-Inestroza, 38, 670 N. Wild Flower St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a traffic accident and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 18 and C.R. 13 at 8:42 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Getty Helmuth, 29, 317 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, intimidation with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime while at his home at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Henry Jackson, 61, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct while at Community Wide Bank, 925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 2:34 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jacob Burnett, 25, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 10 at 2:34 a.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.
• Adam Goff, 23, 30120 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of invasion of privacy and intimidation while in the 29000 block of C.R. 20 at 10:21 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• John Slabaugh, 52, 419 Division St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of public indecency and possession of paraphernalia after officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Aldi’s, 2036 Lincolnway East, Goshen, to investigate a report of a white male in a vehicle with his genitals exposed. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• William Skaggs, 39, 1101 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of invasion of privacy and domestic battery while in the 300 block of Oakridge Avenue at 6:11 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Melinda Cripe, 44, 53945 C.R. 39, Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of trespassing while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 11:23 p.m. Monday.
• Zackariah Al-Utaiby, 22, 166 Bank St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday. Halston Neyhart, 31, 11082 W. 300 North, Michigan City, was also arrested during the stop on charges of possession of heroin and possession of a hypodermic needle. They were both transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Rosa Velazquez, 34, 1225 Hubbard Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft and a valid Elkhart County warrant while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 2:25 p.m. Monday.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
• Goshen police and paramedics responded to an address in the 400 block of South Wheatland Drive, Goshen, at 10:35 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a 6-month-old male not breathing and turning purple. Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, and the infant was transported to Goshen Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a Goshen police report. The case remains under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Jarred Greathouse contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:32 p.m. Saturday to report that a vehicle collided with his vehicle while he was driving east on C.R. 6 near Ash Road. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information as required by law.
THEFTS
• Thomas Crittenden, 1808 Reliance Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:23 p.m. Sunday to report that his truck was stolen from his residence sometime over the weekend.
• Terry Belcher, 621 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:09 a.m. Saturday to report the theft of a trailer from his property sometime during the overnight hours.
• A 17-year-old Goshen boy contacted Goshen police at 7:02 p.m. Sunday to report that $120 was stolen from his wallet while he was working out at Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddler's Village Road, Goshen.
• Edward Reed, Texas, contacted Goshen police at 10 p.m. Sunday to report that someone entered his vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at 1607 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Amanda Denton, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:46 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole cash and her credit card information while the vehicle was parked at 27872 Sentry Way Drive, Elkhart, between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Raena Chambers, 25417 C.R. 26, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:01 p.m. May 18 to report that someone stole her dog from her property sometime between 3:10 a.m. May 11 and 1:55 p.m. May 14.
• Thomas Sensibaugh, 19022 Fourth St., New Paris, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:23 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole the license plate from off of his vehicle while it was parked at his residence sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
• Judith Castillo, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:29 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at 903 Zollinger Road, Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Kristi Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:47 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at 907 Zollinger Road, Goshen, sometime during the overnight hours.
• Brandon Bays, Bourbon, contacted Goshen police at 9:32 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered his unlocked work truck and stole various items while it was parked at 1607 Elkhart Road, Goshen, sometime over the weekend.
• Brett Garvey, 908 Player Driver, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:45 p.m. Monday to report that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole various items while it was parked in his driveway sometime during the overnight hours.
BURGLARY
• Courtney Defreese, 57830 Quebec St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:19 p.m. Saturday to report that someone broke into her home and shed and stole multiple yard tools, a push mower, a leaf blower, a bench grinder and drill press, a heater and art sometime between April 15 and Friday.
FRAUD
• Beau Mitchell contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:18 p.m. May 18 to report that fraud occurred between noon May 17 and 8:30 a.m. May 18.
• Aliyah Meddford, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:58 a.m. Monday to report that someone recently used her identity to purchase furniture in Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• An employee of the Elkhart County Parks Department contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:49 a.m. May 18 to report that someone vandalized the women’s latrine at 18000 C.R. 142, New Paris, sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. May 17.
• Aiden Crowder contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:56 p.m. May 18 to report that someone slashed his vehicle’s tire while it was parked at 28254 Pennsylvania Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. May 17 and 8:30 a.m. May 18.
• A representative of Elkhart FOP Lodge 52 contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:11 p.m. Sunday to report that someone had damaged property at 906 Mottville Road, Bristol.
• Goshen police were dispatched to Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 7:55 p.m. Monday to investigate a report that the women’s restroom at the park had been vandalized with graffiti.
• Michelle Kidder, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone had vandalized her son’s mountain bike while it was parked at 521 E. Washington St., Goshen.
FOUND ITEMS
• Dale Deferbrache contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to report that he found a black Evolution tactical bag containing loaded rifle magazines while at 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart. The bag was turned over to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:56 p.m. May 18 to report that Rafael Charles, 51, Goshen, failed to return to custody at 9:24 p.m. May 17 and is now considered absent without leave.