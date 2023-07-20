SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Prosecutors Office has requested the Indiana State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting and subsequent death of
Joshua Ringle, 32, South Bend that occurred in South Bend.
The Michigan State Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a red Kia that began from a traffic stop in Niles around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The pursuit entered Indiana as the Kia fled south on Ind. 933, with multiple jurisdictions becoming involved in the pursuit. The pursuit ultimately entered South Bend.
Near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marion Street, the Kia struck a South Bend Police Department vehicle that was deploying stop sticks to de-escalate the pursuit. After striking the South Bend Police Department vehicle, the Ringle fled on foot southeast towards the river and shots were fired.
A Michigan State Trooper in his police vehicle pursued the suspect while he fled on foot. The police vehicle went partially over the embankment, striking a tree. A search for the suspect began involving multiple officers from different agencies. Ringle was ultimately found deceased at the bottom of an embankment near the river.
Information pertaining to the original traffic stop and the status of the troopers involved in the pursuit can be made to the Michigan State Police.
An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on the deceased male at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo Friday. At the conclusion of this investigation, all information will be turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutors Office for review.
ARRESTS
• Makenzey Clagg, 27, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of meth inside a correctional facility at the Elkhart County Jail as an inmate of the jail at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Chaz Bellfy, 39, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of felony theft at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop was conducted in the area of C. R. 15 and Lake Shore Drive Elkhart for a traffic infraction. Bellfy was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 15-year-old girl was arrested by Goshen police at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday after officers were dispatched to a crash at Indiana Avenue and Clinton Street. The teen was found to be operating one of the involved vehicles without ever receiving a driver’s license or permit and was arrested and released to her mother.
• Laurie Bope, 53, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, on a charge of shoplifting, after allegedly attempting to leave the store with merchandise she did not pay for. Bope was released pending a court date.
AWOL
• Jamie Russell, 45, Fort Wayne, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is considered AWOL.
• Curiee Erin Herring-Jackson, 42, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 11:48 a.m. Saturday and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Kenneth Beachy reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6 a.m. Wednesday he was involved in a vehicle crash where the at-fault driver left the scene of the crash at the intersection of C.R. 38 and C.R. 43.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Goshen police attempted to stop an individual for a bicycle infraction near South Cottage Avenue and Lincoln Avenue at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday. The known person fled law enforcement. Charges are being sent to the prosecutor’s office.
INTIMIDATION
James Kucholick reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday that someone he knew discharged a firearm during a verbal altercation at 53097 Old Farm Road, Elkhart.
BURGLARY
Patrick Miller reported to Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday that someone entered his home at 312 E. Jefferson St., and took items including his Kait motor scooter.
THEFT
• Richard Bradberry reported to Goshen police that between Saturday and Wednesday that someone attempted to steal his Ford F250 while the truck was parked in front of 1601 S. 13th St.
• Indiana Transport, 2311 S. Nappanee St. Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a 2023 Jayco fifth-wheel trailer missing between a Jayco plant in Middlebury and a storage lot at 10647 C.R. 2, Middlebury, after April 28.
• Jack Fisher reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Nov. 26, 2021 and March 1, 2022 someone multiple items from his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado at 2043 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart.
• Pamela George reported to Goshen police at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday that someone stole her trash can at 121 S. Main St.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jerry and Lisa Pittenger reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 and 8 a.m.. Tuesday someone placed an inappropriate sign in their yard and threw nails and screws in their driveway at 52024 C.R. 25, Bristol.
• Joshlyn Bell reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 and 4 a.m.. Wednesday her vehicle was damaged by her window and windshield being broken, and her left front fender being damaged by someone at 654 N Wildflower, Bristol.
FRAUD
• Yvonne Duncan reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 2 p.m. Monday identity deception was committed at 13382 Wooded Knoll Trail., Middlebury.
• Larry Schumacher Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. July 3 and 5 a.m. Tuesday that someone committed fraud at 55882 Jayne Dr., Elkhart.
• Stephanie Reed, 69 reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m.. July 13 and noon July 14 fraud was committed at 23058 C. R. 28, Elkhart.
• Gloria Schwartz reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone made fraudulent statements leading her to give them $1,220 over the phone while at at 28896 C.R. 44, Nappanee.