Goshen police investigated the sounds of gunfire east of downtown early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the report in the 100 block of South Cottage Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Police searched the area and found no evidence of gunfire, a report shows.
ARRESTS
• Monika Southern, 41, 429 Oatfield Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Peddler’s Village roads around 11 p.m. Saturday.
• James Funderburg, 29, 215 Oak Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Pleasant Avenue and West Pike Street around 10:55 p.m. Saturday.
• Dani Hummel, 24, Prescott, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin at Dollar General, 1075 N. Main St., around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Hummel was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. An investigation is ongoing, police said in a report.
• Thurmond Davis, 32, 1000 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop on C.R. 45 near C.R. 117 around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Davis was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Steven Juszczyk, 26, 145 N. Fifth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:10 p.m. Friday. Juszczyk was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
PURSUIT
The driver of a motorcycle eluded Goshen police during a pursuit Friday night.
Police tried to stop the driver at Lincoln and Chicago avenues around 8:20 p.m. The suspect fled, leading police on a high-speed pursuit through the city and into the county. Police ended the pursuit after losing sight of the motorcycle, according to a report.
CRASHES
• A pickup truck driven by Daniel Clark, Elkhart, rear-ended an SUV driven by Timothy Reeves, 57, on Ind. 15 south of C.R. 146 near New Paris around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Reeves complained of back and neck pain, but refused medical treatment at the scene. Clark also refused treatment for head pain, police said.
• A vehicle driven by Donald Mansell, Elkhart, drove through a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Kimberly Jann, Niles, Michigan, at Bertrand Street and Ironwood Road in Cass County, Michigan, around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cass County police said in a report.
Jann was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for her injuries, police said. The report didn’t state whether or not Mansell was injured.
• An SUV driven by Kayci Mast, Goshen, struck an SUV that was parked in the 1200 block of East Reynolds Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Goshen police said in a report.
Mast told police she believed she had a seizure shortly before the crash.
Mast was treated at the scene for hand injuries, according to the report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Eduardo Jimenez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle and a window at his house, 112 S. Sixth St., were damaged around 9 p.m. Saturday.
THEFT
Juan Robles Gomez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police packages were stolen from his house, 2305 Nature View Court, around 1:45 p.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Natalia Chavez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 100 block of West Pike Street around 5:20 p.m. Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
FRAUD
• Ramon Enriquez Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday he was the victim of a scam.
• Bradley Mosness, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday his personal information was used to claim unemployment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.