Goshen police responded to several reports of sounds of gunfire Wednesday.
Police first were called to the area of Oakridge Avenue and First Street around 12:20 a.m., according to a police report. No evidence of gunfire was located.
Calls were also made to police from the 1000 block of Colonial Manor Drive around 1:25 a.m. While searching the area, police heard more similar sounds of gunfire in the distance, the report shows.
ARRESTS
• Laura Neibert, 61, Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 20 around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.
• Isiah Tran, 24, 60941 Deerfield Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement as well as for three warrants after he fled from an officer in the 2100 block of West Wilden Avenue and ran until the foot chase ended at 2506 Elkhart Road around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A passerby reported to Goshen police several mailboxes were pushed over or damaged in the 2000 block of Bashor Road around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
• Alexxis Perez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a tire of her vehicle was slashed in the 600 block of North Second Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Joaquin Juarez Santana, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his house was burglarized at 512 E. Monroe St. sometime between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Shemiko Warren, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen after she dropped it at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police received a report that a mobile phone was stolen from a house, 308 E. Oakridge Ave., around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Francisco Herrera Morales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a mobile phone was stolen from a house, 320 N. First St., around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jennifer Sollar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 2610 Martin Manor Drive, around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Courtney Espinoza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 2614 Woodlan Drive, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
• A Goshen High School student reported to Goshen police an item was stolen from him at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
• Detectives with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen property from a house, 53121 Hilltop Drive, in Middlebury as part of an ongoing investigation Sept. 25.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 20-year-old man after responding to a call to Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
HARASSMENT
Benson Sparks, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police an incident of harassment outside his house, 10039 C.R. 4, around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday.
FIRE ALARMS PULLED
Goshen police and firefighters responded to a call at Chamberlain Elementary School and learned a student had pulled two fire alarms at the school, 428 N. Fifth Ave., around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said there was no fire.
