A Nappanee man is accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of gold, coins and cash from his father to feed a gambling problem.
Andrew Anglemeyer, 60, was jailed Friday, facing a theft charge following a Nappanee police investigation.
Police received a report Sept. 14 from a relative who suspected Anglemeyer took gold coins and ingots from a fireproof box that was locked in his father’s safe, as well as possibly $14,000 from an envelope of cash. The relative alleged Anglemeyer, who lived with his father, had money problems in the past while dealing with issues such as divorces, child support and failed businesses, according to details in a probable cause affidavit in the case.
During the investigation, police found Anglemeyer was paid more than $61,000 by pawning items such as silver and rare coins at pawn shops in Goshen, Fort Wayne and Mishawaka — twice in 2018 and 11 times this year. Investigators also found several gambling winnings tax forms as well as cashout vouchers from area casinos in a car Anglemyer was using, the affidavit shows.
An officer interviewed Anglemeyer on Friday, and he admitted to the thefts of coins and cash from his father, and that he used most of the money for gambling, police said in the affidavit. Anglemeyer was then taken into custody as part of the investigation.
The case is expected to be formally filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 6, the affidavit shows.
ARRESTS
• Lawrence Horvath-Cambron, 32, 244 Espanola Drive, North Port, Florida, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving following a traffic stop on Ind. 120, near C.R. 100 West, early Saturday evening.
According to police, a suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of 11900 W. U.S. 20, Shipshewana, at around 7:35 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported seeing a male driving a white van through a yard in the area of C.R. 1150 West with all the doors open.
A short time later, other witnesses reported seeing the same van traveling east on Ind. 120, near Ind. 5, at a high rate of speed.
Deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office located the van traveling east on Ind. 120, near C.R. 110 West, at approximately 94 mph. A traffic stop was initiated, and Horvath-Cambron reportedly exited the van, but left it in gear, causing the van to continue east on Ind. 120 for a time before eventually exiting the roadway.
Deputies indicated that when they attempted to detain Horvath-Cambron, he resisted, biting a deputy in the hand before he could be restrained. Once restrained, Horvath-Cambron was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment of symptoms consistent with excited delirium.
Horvath-Cambron stated that he had recently used methamphetamine, but no illegal drugs were located in his vehicle or on his person.
Additional charges are pending at this time.
• Ryan Fisher, 34, 1124 N. Michigan St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of stolen property, leaving the scene of a crash and criminal trespass following a vehicle pursuit at Pebblebrook Drive and Reliance Road around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the vehicle Fisher drove was stolen out of St. Joseph County, according to a report.
• Lyndsey Bradley, 19, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and C.R. 127 around 8:50 p.m. Monday. Bradley was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court, and was also given a speeding ticket.
• Daniel Sandoval, 21, 619 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass after police said he refused to leave the Martin’s Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, around 3:20 p.m. Monday.
PURSUIT
Goshen police pursued a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop at Reynolds Avenue and 10th Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday. Police later lost sight of the vehicle.
CRASH
Elkhart County police responded to a single-vehicle crash which injured the driver and two passengers at 13358 C.R. 30 around 12:10 a.m. Saturday
THEFTS
• Tina Easley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a gift card and a gallon of milk were stolen from the front porch of her house, 314 W. Oakridge Ave., around 7:55 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Forest River Inc. reported to Goshen police a 2021 Puma travel trailer was stolen from a transport lot, 2551 Century Drive, around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Jeremy Russell, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a burglary to a house, 454 W. Hawthorn St., around 7:25 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Selge Construction and Berkey’s Garage reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on equipment at 1715 E. Lincoln Ave. sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Lamar Shidler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police trees were defaced on his property, 601 Colorado St., around 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.