POLICE NEWS: Sign pieces fall, injure one amid strong winds

One person was injured when part of a Martin’s Super Market sign in Goshen was damaged apparently as a result of strong winds Wednesday.
A person was struck by debris when the red capital “M” in the sign on the south side of the store, 1527 Bashor Road, had shattered amid strong winds around 10:30 a.m. Goshen fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene and aid the person as workers picked sign pieces from the drive.
The person was taken to a local hospital, the fire department said. Emergency crews hadn’t responded to any other weather-related injuries through Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service had a strong wind warning throughout the day, calling for wind speeds of 30–40 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph. Power was knocked out in several areas of the county, including Elkhart.
ARRESTS
• Alexander Ioannou, 37, 10035 N. Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Robert Warble, 45, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of North Indiana Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
BATTERY
• Goshen police responded to a report that two women were fighting at Speedway, 910 W. Lincoln Ave., around 4 p.m. Tuesday. One woman was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said in a report. The other woman did not report any injuries.
• James Newcomer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered in the 600 block of North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
INTIMIDATION
A woman reported to Elkhart County police she was threatened by a person at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 315 N. Second St., around 9:10 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Alan Sanders reported to Elkhart County police the fence around an Indiana Michigan Power substation was breached, and three spools of electrical cable were stolen from the site, 24257 C.R. 45, sometime between Friday and Monday.
THEFTS
• Charlene Fry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen in the 2400 block of College Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Shante Rivera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from the porch of her home, 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
• A Goshen High School student reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from the school, 401 Lincolnway East, around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
• Katherine Wilson, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a mo-ped and a toolbox were stolen from a shed on her property, 51895 E. County Line Road, sometime between Nov. 12 and 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Stanley Weaver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a vehicle from a home, 1416 S. 11th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.
• Linda Weaver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was stolen from her home, 419 Park Court, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Kody McGuire, Goshen, reported a theft from his vehicle at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St. Goshen police received the report through Goshen College security on Monday.
• Devon Yoder, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a leaf blower valued at $300 was stolen from his pole barn, 21745 C.R. 30, sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 20.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Goshen Community Schools, 613 E. Purl St., reported to Goshen police Monday the tires on several vehicles have been damaged throughout the year.
HIT-AND-RUN
Tyler Folkers, Niles, Michigan, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle collided with his vehicle on Ind. 120 near C.R. 19 around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then fled the scene on foot, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.