POLICE NEWS: Sign pieces fall, injure one amid strong winds

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Winds will diminish some overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.