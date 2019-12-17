GOSHEN — An investigation into reported gunfire resulted in emergency procedures at two schools in Goshen Tuesday morning.
Model and West Goshen elementary schools were placed on lockouts for the day, starting around 8:45 a.m., due to a Goshen police investigation, according to messages posted on Facebook by Goshen Community Schools Tuesday.
Goshen police said officers responded to a report about shots fired in the area of Silverwood Lane, east of Model Elementary, earlier in the morning. No signs of damage were initially found and no injuries were reported, police said.
The schools went on lockout procedures as a precaution. A Goshen Community Schools post described a lockout as a situation where school doors remain locked and students have indoor recesses.
Model and West Goshen had their usual dismissals at the end of the school day, the school system said.
The police investigation is still underway, one post showed.
No other information was released Tuesday.
LIFE-THREATENING CRASH
A Michigan man was apparently severely injured in a single-vehicle crash in Elkhart Tuesday morning.
Kevin Moreia of Union was a passenger in a car that left the side of C.R. 24 and struck a utility pole east of Ind. 19 around 7 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Moreia was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with life-threatening head injuries, police said.
The driver of the car, Harold Moon IV, Elkhart, did not report any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
James Collins, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police two boys tried to rob him near 4522 Elkhart Road around 10 p.m. Monday.
The boys attempted to take the man's watch and injured his wrist in the process. Nothing was stolen, according to the report.
Collins was treated at the scene for a minor injury, according to the police report.
ARRESTS
• Gary Looney, 56, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as three Elkhart County warrants while police investigated the reported theft of a handgun from Jimmy Looney’s home, 1607 W. Clinton St., around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
• Ronnie Church, 41, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of vehicle theft following a traffic stop at Ash Road and Cross Creek Drive Sunday. Cody Kleitz, 24, 1623 Morton Ave., Elkhart, was also arrested and jailed on a charge of theft after the traffic stop.
• Police found the two were driving with an enclosed trailer that had been reported as stolen from a home, 30471 Old U.S. 33, in Elkhart, a police report shows.
THEFTS
• Deborah Henke, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her 2015 Polaris all-terrain vehicle was stolen from her property, 23153 C.R. 30, around 8 a.m. Monday. Henke described the suspect as a man wearing a black helmet and a tan snow suit, the report shows.
• Sandra Carbone, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday several items were stolen from her home, 1605 Westmoor Parkway, and sold to a local pawnshop. Carbone didn’t know when the items were stolen, but she apparently found the items at the shop, according to a police report.
• Yareli De La Rosa, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her wallet and other items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 51643 C.R. 29 sometime between about 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday.
BURGLARIES
• Ron Davidhizer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to two of his rental properties around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
• Charles Doriot, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police about $2,660 worth of power tools were stolen from a barn, 58805 C.R. 23, sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
CRASH
A Jeep driven by Peyton Anderson, Elkhart, crossed the center line of Old U.S. 33, sideswiped a car driven by Brittany Kelley, Elkhart, and struck another car head-on west of C.R. 3 around 2:20 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. Anderson’s Jeep then left the road and struck a fence, while Kelley’s car struck a mailbox along the road.
Kelley and the driver of the other car, Mellissa Lello, Elkhart, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.
Anderson was treated at the scene for hip pain. He was also cited by police for driving left of the center line.
FRAUD
Rolando Ortiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud to his business account Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Carol Simmons, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle damaged a city light pole in front of 1011 Twinflower Dr. around 7 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Nicole Stevenson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the Westgate Manor laundry room was damaged at 1854 Westplains Dr., around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police found two people inside a vacant house, 626 Emerson St., around 11:45 a.m. Monday. Damage to the property was reported.
• Tamara Holland, of 23278 Orchard Lane, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a large piece of cardboard damaged her vehicle around 10 a.m. last Thursday.
IDENTITY THEFT
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department forwarded a report to Goshen police about alleged identity theft occurring in Goshen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.