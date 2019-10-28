GOSHEN — A 63-year-old Elkhart woman was pushed to the ground and injured by an unidentified person, believed to be stealing from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 9:14 p.m. Sunday.
According to Goshen police, the woman had pain and bruising, along with a cut to the elbow.
SHOOTING
• At 3:13 a.m. Saturday, Darnell Alwine, 29, reported to Elkhart County deputies he had been shot in the area of C.R. 12 and Ash Road. Investigators determined the shooting took place at 28790 C.R. 12. Alwine was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
ARRESTED
• Jose Garza, 20, 503 E. Lincoln St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:10 p.m. Saturday on charges of criminal recklessness and possession of alcohol by a minor. According to police, sounds of gunfire were reported in the 500 block of East Lincoln Street. Officer found Garza, who allegedly told them he fired shots into the air. Garza was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CHILD MOLEST
• Goshen police are investigating a report of possible child molestation in the 600 block of West Wilden Avenue at 2:11 a.m. Friday.
• Goshen police are investigating a report of possible child molestation in the 1600 block of James Place at 9:49 p.m. Sunday.
RAPE
• A rape was reported in the 23000 block of U.S. 33 in Dunlap at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Elkhart County deputies.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Elmer Ortiz Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:23 p.m. Friday that his vehicle was damaged sometime overnight at 175 Post Court, Goshen.
FRAUD
• Crystal Williams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:18 p.m. Friday that fraudulent charges were made using her bank account information.
• Rae Smith reported to Goshen police at 12:31 p.m. Sunday fraudulent charges were made on her Visa card in the 200 block of South 26th Street.
BURGLARY
• Raul Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:32 p.m. Friday that someone broke into his home at 61108 C.R. 17 and stole a television.
• Gerhard Daniels, 254 Remington Lane, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:42 a.m. Sunday his home was burglarized.
THEFTS
• Goshen police are investigating a report that between 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday someone entered U.S. Auto Sales property and took items from some of the vehicles parked on the property, located at 2211 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen.
• IHOP employees reported to Goshen police at 1:33 a.m. Saturday that two people left the restaurant without paying for their bill of nearly $40. The restaurant is located at 2905 Ferndale Road.
• Pat Adams, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 9:48 a.m. Saturday that items were stolen from her storage shed at 3031 Peddler’s Village Road.
• An employee of Shoe Sensations, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 12:57 p.m. Saturday that four people entered the store and stole two pairs of shoes.
• Colin Samuel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:03 p.m. Saturday a theft from his locked vehicle, which was parked in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
• Paula Hall reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:17 a.m. Thursday the license plate to her recreational vehicle was stolen between 8 a.m. Oct. 22 and 7:10 a.m. Thursday while it was parked at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
• Four hemp plants, worth about $3,000, were stolen from a local hemp farm near Millersburg prior to 5:10 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County deputies reported.
• Willard Lackey reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:42 p.m. Sunday that someone broke into storage units at 16608 Skyview Road between 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and noon Sunday. A grill, desk set and pens were stolen, police reported.
COUNTERFEIT/FORGERY
• A Papa Johns delivery driver reported to Goshen police at 10:40 p.m. Friday he received a counterfeit bill during a pizza delivery in the 300 block of North Main Street.
• Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, received an email from the corporation’s electronic theft analyst that a fake check was used to purchase merchandise. The incident was reported to Goshen police at 1:24 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Tomas Ellsworth, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 10:18 p.m. Friday his vehicle was involved in a crash in front of 16606 C.R. 40, Goshen, and the other vehicle did not stay at the scene.
• Clayton Chrisman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:14 p.m. Sunday that while in the 2010 block of Lincolnway East, a vehicle struck his parked motorcycle then fled from the scene.
• A water pump was run over at 18002 C.R. 142 and was found and reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:14 p.m. Friday.
• At 5:58 a.m. Saturday, a hit-and-run crash investigation began by Elkhart County deputies at 26861 C.R. 26 after a deputy located an abandoned vehicle at C.R. 28 and C.R. 13. The vehicle had been involved in a crash.
VANDALISM/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Sam Domonkos, 1311 Cosmo St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:34 p.m. Sunday his property was vandalized.
• Ashley Browning reported to Elkhart County deputies at about 5:10 p.m. that someone cut and damaged her camping tent while it was set up at 21060 U.S. 20, Goshen.
DOG BITES
• Johnny Rodriguez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:25 p.m. Sunday he was bitten by a dog at a home in the 300 block of Brookside Manor.
• Jack Blankenbaker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:39 p.m. Friday that his grandson had been bitten by the family dog. The boy was taken to Goshen Hospital for a minor puncture wound to the face, police reported.
• Walt Gorbitz reported to Elkhart County deputies he was bitten in the left ankle by a dog at 15174 C.R. 40, Goshen.
FAILURE TO RETURN
Elkhart County deputies reported that the following people failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center:
• Angela Hernandez, 22, Elkhart, who was set to return at 5 a.m. Thursday.
• Darius Warren Garrett, 29, Elkhart, who was set to return at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
