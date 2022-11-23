A Shipshewana woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jessica Yoder, 35, Shipshewana, was driving her vehicle east on Ind. 120 and had begun to slow in an attempt to turn left onto C.R. 39 when a second vehicle traveling east behind her collided with the rear of her vehicle.
Yoder was treated at the scene for neck pain and dizziness, according to the report.
The driver of the second vehicle, Christopher Reid, 36, Scotts, Michigan, was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Brandy Cooper, 36, 918 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance believed to be synthetic marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Chicago and Westfield avenues at 9:21 p.m. Monday. She was released pending a court date.
• Angel Gray, 19, 1924 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, and Kierra Smith, 31, 727 Monroe St., Elkhart, were both arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at 4522 Elkhart Road at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday. They were released pending court dates.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Scott Devoe contacted Goshen police at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 2102 Sheridan Drive sometime within the past couple of days. He noted that the driver of the other vehicle left the scene without providing contact information.
• Timothy Johnson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:29 a.m. Monday to report that a white pickup truck rear-ended his vehicle while in the area of Ind. 15 and State Line Road and then fled the scene.
• Andrew Haluda contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday to report that a white Dodge Ram rear-ended his vehicle while in the area of C.R.s 13 and 18 in Elkhart and then fled the scene.
• Margo Orr contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday to report that a tan car crashed into her vehicle while at the intersection of C.R. 38 and Ind. 19 and then fled the scene.
THEFT
• Tanner Cox contacted Goshen police at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of three rims and tires from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 214 N. Eighth St. sometime during the overnight hours.
• An employee of the Phillips 66 gas station, 112 W. Pike St., contacted Goshen police at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone pumped gas at the station and then left without paying.
• Angela Anders contacted Goshen police at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to report finding her wallet had been stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 406 S. Sixth St.
• David Schwalm contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:41 a.m. Monday to report the theft of two trailers from Star Fleet Trucking, 11044 C.R. 2, Middlebury, sometime between 11 a.m. Nov. 15 and 11 a.m. Monday.
• Austin Dirks, 53233 Ind. 13, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe while it was parked at this residence on July 2.
BURGLARY
• Kailin Hershberger contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:53 p.m. Monday to report that someone broke into her locked storage unit at Storage Rentals of America, 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole a television and hand tools sometime between Oct. 1 and Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Donald Batiz contacted Goshen police at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday to report his bank account being compromised and money being stolen.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:36 p.m. Monday to report that Dustin Ellsworth, 45, failed to return to custody at 5:46 p.m. Sunday and is now considered absent without leave.