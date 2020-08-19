LaGrange County police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck, which still had keys in the ignition, from a business Wednesday in Shipshewana.
John Slabach reported to police a woman drove off with the 2003 GMC truck while it was parked at Alpha Building Supplies, 0855 N. Ind. 5, apparently shortly before 8 a.m. In a report, police said the truck was parked, unattended, unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s office at 260-463-7491 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.
DISTURBANCE
Goshen police responded to a report that a customer at Dollar Tree, 4024 Elkhart Road, was upset about having to wear a face mask at the store or purchase one around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The customer left the business before police arrived.
KIDNAPPING
Stephanie Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person she knows held her at gunpoint outside her home, 114 S. 27th St., around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Smith was later released unharmed.
SUSPECTED SEX OFFENDER
Goshen police responded to reports around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday that a suspected sex offender was living with minors at an address in Goshen. The address was not provided in a report.
ARRESTS
• David Austin, 31, Angola, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement as well as for a warrant out of Elkhart County after he tried to run from police in an alley near CVS, 410 S. Main St., around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
• Lawrence Skilbred, 70, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a vehicle off the road along 9400 E. 500 South around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Forest River Inc. reported to Goshen police two recreational vehicle trailers were stolen from the company, 3010 College Ave., around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jennifer Robertson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of unemployment benefits at a house, 303 Mount Vernon Drive, around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday.
• Duane Newswanger reported to Elkhart County police a man’s 2015 Suntrac trailer was stolen from a house, 67203 C.R. 7, near Wakarusa around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Cornelius Dukes reported to Elkhart County police money and personal items were stolen from a room at Goshen Motor Inn, 65522 U.S. 33, on Aug. 11.
BURGLARIES
• Carl Rheinheimer, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen during a burglary to his barn, 69518 C.R. 7, sometime between 5:50 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• LaGrange County police responded to a report that more than $5,000 in firearms were stolen during a burglary to a house in the 500 east block of Ind. 120 in Howe sometime between 4 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County reported to Goshen police a sign was damaged at the organization, 3320 Elkhart Road, around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Manuel Granados-Ruiz, LaGrange, collided with a car driven by Kyle Roth, Cooper City, Florida, at C.R. 100 East and U.S. 20 around 4:40 a.m. Monday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Roth was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for a hand injury, police said. Granados-Ruiz did not report any injuries.
HIT-AND-RUN
Scott Gamble, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle in a crash while he was on vacation. The driver of the other vehicle did not leave contact information, a report shows.
FRAUD
Colleen Fenner, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police she was scammed out of $1,000 under the belief she needed to pay for the title to her own vehicle at a house, 53141 Hilltop Drive, on Aug. 12.
