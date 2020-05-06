A Goshen man faces accusations of inappropriate behavior with a teenager.
David Nissley, 33, is charged with a Level 5 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor and Level 6 felony count of battery to a juvenile in a case filed Wednesday.
According to the allegations, Nissley inappropriately wrestled with the child in a yard a few years ago, with the child saying they were not playing, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
Nissley also allegedly made inappropriate comments to the victim over a period of several years. Then, in March or April 2019, he allegedly touched the child inappropriately at his house, the affidavit shows.
The charges were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Hannah Holewinski, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a fire was started on her property, 633 N. Main St., and foliage was damaged around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Elwood Gustafson, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday approximately $6,000 was stolen from his house, 19026 C.R. 16, last Friday.
• Devon Howard, Topeka, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while he was at work at Forest River RV, 3010 College Ave., around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• William Levenhagen, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the theft of a trailer from 2109 Lincolnway East around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Stephen Cripe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from his house, 406 Kansas Drive, around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jeffrey Denney reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday tools were stolen from a cabinet at Haulmark Trailers, 14054 C.R. 4, in Bristol sometime between April 23 and April 28.
