A sexual battery case was opened at the Elkhart County Jail this week.
A 34-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County police she was involved in a prison rape situation at the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 4 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Nicholas George, 29, 109 Holaway Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop at Greene Road and West Clinton Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Garrett Peterson, 27, 59117 Clayton Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement after police responded to a house, 58942 C.R. 111, in Dunlap around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Cesar Pena-Iniguez, Melrose Park, Illinois, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 4024 Elkhart Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shannon Daniels, 48, 61128 Ind. 15, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 near C.R. 14 around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Gary Boone, 51, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 58000 block of Timber Trail around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Monica Ely, 25, 29395 C.R. 4, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 8 and C.R. 10 near Middlebury around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.
• Luis Amayo-Reyes, 32, 379 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, resisting arrest and intimidation after police responded to an incident in the 64000 block of C.R. 21 in Goshen around 7 p.m. Monday.
• LaGrange County police arrested four people after searching a house in the 1000 block of West U.S. 20 in LaGrange and finding drugs around 1:50 p.m. Monday. Aaron Winans, 33, LaGrange, was jailed on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olga Landeros, 22, Ligonier, was jailed on charges of possession of hypodermic needles and visiting a common nuisance. Aaron Schrock, 24, Shipshewana, was jailed on charges of auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance. And Shannon Devall, 37, Shipshewana, was jailed on charges of auto theft, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.
Police were led to the house as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.
• Kaley Eades, 29, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at Ind. 120 and Ind. 15 in Bristol Monday. A passenger in Eades’ vehicle, Trevor Collings, 29, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Salvador Alcantar, 19, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop on C.R. 700 North near C.R. 50 East on Dec. 21.
THEFTS
• Thomas Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of money from 188 The Willows around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jennifer Peterson, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her 2013 Dodge Challenger was stolen from a house, 59721 Hoover Drive sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and midnight Tuesday.
• Brittany Britzke reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle-mounted hitch-hauler, a gas tank and a fuel pump were stolen from 10700 C.R. 4 in Middlebury sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 4:30 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Ronald Davidhizer reported to Elkhart County police a break-in to a rental property at 22029 C.R. 45 where all the water faucets were turned on, causing water damage sometime between about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 3:40 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.