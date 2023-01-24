Local police are investigating several thefts.
• Stephanie Smith reported to Goshen police that a catalytic converter and other items were stolen from her vehicle. At 11:19 a.m. Sunday at 219 S. 29th St.
• Jeremy Weltz reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5 someone stole items from 53507 C.R. 39, Middlebury.
• Mark Langsenkamp reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:29 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Jan. 10 someone stole a package at 206 W. Vistula St.
• Gary Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that his 1990 Honda TRX300FW was stolen from his residence located at 68219 C.R. 23 sometime between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and 4:30 a.m. Jan. 19. During the investigation the Honda was located in a field on C.R. 42 outside of Millersburg.
• An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that David Thayer had shoplifted at 8:26 a.m. Sunday Thayer was cited and released at the scene pending a court date.
ARRESTS
• Patricia Castillo, 49, of Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen city police on charges of false information, never obtaining a license, and an outstanding warrant after officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Bashor Road for multiple infractions at 3:41 a.m. Monday.
• Robert Williams, 35, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle after he was stopped on Old C.R. 17 south of C.R. 118 for speeding. During the traffic stop, Williams fled the scene and was located at 22131 Lone Oak Drive.
• Charles Dunn, 52, was arrested on charges of being a habitual traffic violator after he was stopped for a registration violation in the area of C.R. 4 and Ind. 19 at 8:04 a.m. Jan. 20.
• Caden Meade Elder, 20, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, operating under the influence and resisting law enforcement after officers told him to leave a property at 23337 Marydale Drive, and was told to leave at 3:13 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Alan Nagle, Dunlap, reported to Elkhart County deputies on Jan. 19 that someone stole funds from his bank account between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 worth approximately $90.
• Linda Hall reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 someone committed fraud, at 57410 Appleseed Court.
• Jennifer Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies that she received a bill from Verizon that she did not open and did not authorize on Jan. 19.
BURGLARY
Linda Mayer-Warner reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone broke into her sister’s home between Jan. 15 and Thursday by forcing entry by breaking a window and door to the residence and outer building and stealing several personal items from the residence at 21812 State Line Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Monica Helms reported to Goshen police at 2:25 p.m. Sunday that her car was vandalized while parked in her driveway at 911 N. Main St.
• William Johnson with Frontier Communications reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone damaged a pedestal cable box by setting it on fire at 59449 Old C.R. 17 sometime between midnight Jan. 19 and 4:14 p.m. Jan. 20.
HIT-AND-RUN
Emily Mishler reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at some point over Saturday night between an vehicle and a street sign, causing the street sign to fall onto her vehicle at 215 W. Madison St.
AWOL
Elkhart County deputies reported that the following people are considered absent without leave after reportedly failing to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen:
• April Post, 35, of Elkhart, failed to return at noon Jan. 19.
• Erick Lagrand, 40, of Elkhart, failed to return at 9 a.m. Jan. 20.
• A person police did not identify after a court-ordered furlough from the Elkhart County Jail, 26681 C.R. 26 at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19.