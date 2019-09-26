Goshen police responded to several theft reports Wednesday.
• Cheryl Kimmel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her home, 1501 S. 16th St., around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Glenda Hurst, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a license plate was stolen from the front of her vehicle while it was parked a home, 1505 Hampton Circle, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Tyler Evans, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1606 S. 14th St., around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• David Kempf, made a report through Goshen College’s crime reporting site that his bicycle was stolen from the campus, 1700 S. Main St., on Sept. 20, Goshen police said in a report.
• Jantz Teresa made a report through Goshen College’s crime reporting site a suitcase was stolen from her car while it was parked at the campus, 1700 S. Main St., on Aug. 24, Goshen police said in a report.
ARREST
Scott Sam, 42, 20190 C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Main Street around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sam was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, police said in a report. He was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Jessica Viruez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her father’s vehicle in the 2800 block of Oakwood Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Luke Geiser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle at College Avenue and Lincolnway East around 10:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchanging information, according to the report.
• Louis Lightfoot reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck three mailboxes along C.R. 104 west of C.R. 23 near Bristol around 1 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping, according to the report.
FRAUD
Daniel Funk, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred between Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.
LOOSE DOGS
Karina Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an ongoing issue with loose dogs in her neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a report, Garcia said the dogs tried to attack her rabbit in her yard, 1625 Harrison Ridge Lane.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police found an 11-year-old boy accused of egging a house in the 100 block of Winchester Trails around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was released to a parent, police said.
