THEFT
• Lonnie Helmuth contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:15 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole items from a shed located at 10974 C.R. 4, Middlebury, sometime between 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and 5 p.m. Thursday.
• Becky Nihart, 15722 Ind. 120, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:42 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole her vehicle sometime between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
• Tommie Ramey contacted Elkhart County deputies Monday to report that someone stole her wallet while she was at 24402 C.R. 45, Elkhart, at approximately 11 a.m.
BURGLARY
• Allan Henderson, 1002 S. 13th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:56 a.m. Monday to report that several items were stolen from his residence approximately two weeks ago.
• Antonio Parks contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole several items from a property at 25073 Berry St., Elkhart, at approximately 10 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Alfredo Villalpando, 51, 1038 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 4:13 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Teressa Micuda, 57, Arizona, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Steury and East Lincoln avenues at 10:40 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Becci Hursey contacted Goshen police at 11:12 a.m. Monday to report that someone damaged the hand railing and signs at Insight Accounting Group, 1832 W. Lincoln Ave.
• Jack Forbes contacted Goshen police at 12:29 p.m. Monday to report a case of vandalism in the 1700 block of West Plains Avenue.
• Valentin Cardona Ponce contacted Goshen police at 2:55 p.m. Monday to report a case of vandalism to the rear outside wall of his business in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.