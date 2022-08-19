THEFTS
• Christopher Burnette, Shipshewana, contacted Goshen police at 9:48 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole tools from his work truck while it was parked unattended at 501 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen, sometime Wednesday.
• Omar Martinez, 309 S. 11th St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to report that his trashcan was stolen from his property.
• Daniela Meier contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:50 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her AirPods while the vehicle was parked at 24903 North Shore Drive, Elkhart.
BURGLARIES
• Alejandro Diaz Martinez, 1314 Goldstein Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:39 p.m. Thursday to report that his locked apartment had been burglarized.
• Rocky Rigsby, 26572 C.R. 32, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered his barn and removed some wiring, a clock and a barrel sometime between 10:54 p.m. Tuesday ant 7 a.m. Wednesday. All items were later recovered in a stolen vehicle, also located on the property.
ARRESTS
• Michelle Ruelas, 23, 2228 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle in the 51000 block of Ind. 19 at 6:41 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Neil Crum, 46, 1106 Lexington Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Lexington and Wildwood avenues, Elkhart, at 10:08 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Izabelle Yoder, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:04 p.m. Thursday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked unattended in a private drive at 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
FRAUD
• Amber Sauceda contacted Goshen police at 2:56 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 2110 Keystone Drive, Goshen.
• Jack Thomas, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between noon Aug. 4 and 6 a.m. Aug. 8.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Carmen Munoz contacted Goshen police at 8:48 a.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 1916 W. Clinton St., Goshen.
• Betty Sprow contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday to report that all four of her vehicle’s tires were cut while it was parked at 25003 North Shore Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.