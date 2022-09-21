THEFTS
• An employee of Applebee’s, 1807 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of cash from the business.
• Angie Alvarez-Rodas and Genesis Alvarez-Rodas contacted Goshen police at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday to report that items were stolen from out of their locked vehicle while it was parked at 3938 Midway Road, Goshen.
VEHICLE THEFT
• Morgan Leach contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:27 p.m. Monday to report that someone entered the property at Ricki’s Self Lock Storage, 30636 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, damaging a fence and front gate and stealing a silver enclosed trailer sometime between 4:44 and 4:58 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Angela Weldy contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone burglarized her home in the 57000 block of Tower Road in Elkhart by entering the home through a crawl space access and coming up through the floor in a back bedroom.
• David Higley contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone forced their way into his home, barn and shed in the 52000 block of C.R. 15 in Elkhart and stole tools, golf clubs, two rifles and a bicycle trailer sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Zetta Condict, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone defrauded her out of $2,000.
• Lindsey Richardson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday to report having fraudulent charges on her credit card.
• Darci Donaldson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday to report a case of fraudulent activity.
• Minerva Avila, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:47 a.m. Monday to report that identity deception was committed sometime between 3 a.m. Sept. 6 and 3 p.m. Sunday.
ARRESTS
• Alicia Shah, 40, 171 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a firearm and pointing a loaded firearm while at her home at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• James Moran, 40, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Osceola, at 4 p.m. Monday. He was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Tatyana Hackworth, 23961 Summerwood Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:07 p.m. Sunday to report that someone crashed into her vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence and then fled the scene without stopping to make a report sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.
FOUND ITEM
• Garry Vance contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Monday to report finding a cellphone in the 25000 block of North Park Avenue in Elkhart.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Tania Medina contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered her residence in the 60000 block of C.R. 21 in Goshen through an unlocked door or an open window. She noted that there was no damage and nothing appeared to have been stolen.