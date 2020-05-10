GOSHEN — Several residents reported their outdoor lawn ornaments were stolen over the weekend, according to Goshen police.
Diane Shrock, 71, of Goshen, reported Saturday the theft of outdoor furniture from her residence in the 1200 block of South 16th Street.
Ramiro Mendoza, 31, of Goshen, reported Friday he had several landscape features stolen from outside his home near the 900 block of South 13th Street. The theft occurred between 3 and 3:40 a.m., and a report was taken.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
Christopher Orr, 32, of Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday for leaving the scene of a property damage accident in the 1100 block of Eisenhower Drive North. Orr was released at the scene pending a future court date.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Gwendolyn Lower, 62, of Goshen, reported Saturday to Goshen police her vehicle had been damaged by an unknown person in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Police took a report at the scene.
Eduardo Castillo, 30, of Goshen, reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized by a known person in the 100 block of Roxbury Park. A report was taken.
Randi Miller, 36, of Goshen, reported Friday to Goshen police criminal mischief at 400 Winchester Trails. A report was taken.
Mika Kauffman, 28, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10:20 p.m. Friday damage to her vehicle and mobile phone by a known person during an altercation in the area of Middlebury and 7th streets in Goshen. A report was taken.
SHOPLIFTING
Goshen police were dispatched to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, in reference to a possible shoplifting incident around 6 p.m. Friday. A trespass warning was issued to a known subject and a report was taken.
A representative of Walgreens, 1755 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:45 p.m. Saturday that an unknown subject stole items from their store. A report was taken.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Tony Dunaway, 48, of Goshen, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Saturday by Goshen police for domestic battery in the area of 8th Street and Reynolds in Goshen. The victim did not claim to be injured, according to a police report, and did not receive medical attention. Dunaway was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Goshen police responded to the 1000 block of Lantern Lane for a domestic issue around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. A 28-year-old female from Goshen sustained injuries, resulting in bruising to her face from a known subject, according to a police report. The suspect left the area prior to arrival of police, and a report was taken.
A 22-year-old Greenwood, Indiana, man flagged Goshen police down around 8:50 p.m. Friday to advise them of a possible domestic altercation at an address in Goshen. A report was taken.
RUNAWAY
A 47-year-old woman from Goshen reported to Goshen police Friday her 17-year-old had run away from home. A report was taken.
THEFT
Makayla Hammond, 36, of Goshen, called Goshen police around 10 p.m. Friday to report a theft of a cell phone by a known subject. A report was taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.