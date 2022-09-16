Local police arrested several people recently.
• George Bonilla, 30, 26588 Lakeview Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle after officers attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Pike Street and Indiana Avenue in Goshen at 7:43 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Brent Blough, 58, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of trespassing while at Martin’s Super Market, 1401 College Ave., Goshen, at 5:20 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jonathan Deak, 39, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of theft and criminal trespass while at Howard’s Towmaster, 28339 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at 10:56 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Crystal Lehman, 40, 18039 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication while at her home at 9:19 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Michael Scarberry, 40, 1431 Lawndale Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and active warrants while at his home at 11:24 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Juan Collazo Macias, 18, 611 N. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a false government identification card following a traffic stop at the intersection of Michigan and Wilden avenues in Goshen at 12:29 a.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Renu Degood and Marina Rodriguez contacted Goshen police at 7:43 a.m. Thursday to report that a vehicle struck both of their mailboxes in the 400 block of South Wheatland Drive in Goshen sometime during the early morning hours Thursday.
THEFTS
• Melba Gomez contacted Goshen police at 2:20 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of her wallet while she was at The Depot, 1013 Division St., Goshen.
• Scott Heflin, 54135 C.R. 7, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:53 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of a golf cart from his property sometime between Sept. 9 and Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Mary Berkey, 209 N. Second St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:01 p.m. Thursday to report that her shed had been burglarized and several items stolen.
FRAUD
• Merl Mast, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:37 a.m. Thursday to report being the victim of a phone scam involving someone claiming to be with Amazon security.
• Raymond Bedtelyon, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:59 a.m. Thursday to report that someone opened a credit card using his personal information.
• Tammy Castillo, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:52 p.m. Thursday to report that two unauthorized transactions were made to her credit card account sometime in 2020.
• Anthony Kron contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday to report that someone used his personal information to activate an AEP electric service for a residence at 22481 Pine Arbor Drive, Elkhart.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday to report that Caleb Martin, 24, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday to report that Jordan Hunt, 25, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 5 a.m. Wednesday and is now considered absent without leave.