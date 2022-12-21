ARRESTS
• Diane Boersma, 47, 575 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday. She was released pending a court date.
• Alex Rodriguez Torres, 43, 486 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFTS
• Shadow Beck contacted Goshen police at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was stolen while parked near the 100 block of North Main Street sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday.
• A representative of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:34 p.m. Monday to report an incident of theft that occurred between 11:10 and 11:15 a.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
• John Adams contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:20 p.m. Monday to report that someone burglarized his storage unit located at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole a space heater belonging to his mother sometime between Nov. 1 and Monday.
FRAUD
• Judy Fervida, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:45 p.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. Nov. 28 and 8:38 a.m. Nov. 29.
• Lucas Barnett, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:40 p.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred at 10 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Patricia Crutcher contacted Goshen police at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday to report being in a hit-and-run collision while at 4024 Elkhart Road.